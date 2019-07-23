Sports beat

Discount athletic passes for Eaton Schools available

In order to provide loyal fans of the Eaton Fighting Eagles an opportunity to attend athletic events at a reduced price, the Eaton Athletic Department will be selling discount sport passes for the 2019/2020 school year. The passes will be valid for all home Eaton High School and Eaton Middle School athletic contests, including Invitational events. OHSAA tournament events are not included.

Family passes are available for $200 for a family of four (2 adults/2 students or 1 adult/3 students), with additional passes available for $20 each. We will also offer individual adult passes for $80 per pass and individual student passes for $60 per pass (when not sold as part of the family pass program). All passes are valid for the entire 2019-20 school year.

Also, to extend the district’s appreciation to longtime supporters of the Eaton Community School District, individuals living within the district who are 60 years of age or over may receive a complimentary lifetime pass. Lifetime passes may also be used to attend drama productions and other events at Eaton Community Schools.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, all of the above passes will be available at the Eaton High School athletic office, located at 600 Hillcrest Drive, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, and 1-3 p.m. Contact the main office at 937-456-1141 for more information.

Bambinos fast pitch softball tryouts

The Bambinos fast pitch softball program will be hosting tryouts for 10u, 14u, 16u and 18u teams for this fall and next summer on Monday and Tuesday, July 29-30. Tryouts will be held at Union County High School, 410 Patriot Blvd., Liberty, Indiana from 6-8 p.m. each night. The organization is looking for hardworking, dedicated, coachable girls. For more information call or text Scott Gray at 765-580-0432.

NT seeking coaches

The National Trail Local Schools has the following positions open in the athletic department: 8th grade girls basketball coach, 7th grade girls basketball coach and 7th grade volleyball coach. Interested candidates should contact Athletic Director Frank Carr by email at fcarr@nationaltrail.us or phone 937-437-3333.