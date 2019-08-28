Season kicks off Friday

PREBLE COUNTY — The high school football season kicks off this Friday and county teams are looking to have successful seasons.

Eaton looking to reverse recent trend

Wins have been hard to come by for Eaton’s football team during the first four years of the Brad Davis era.

But Davis is hoping this year will be a turnaround season.

The Eagles,1-9 last season and 8-32 over the past four years, are expecting to be competitive this year with a dozen key players returning.

Returning for the Eagles are:

Zac Schmidt: Sr, DB/WR, 3 letters, 2018 2nd Team SWBL

Jarod Lee: Sr, LB/RB, 2 letters, 2018 2nd Team SWBL

Gabe Mirovsky: Jr, LB/WR, 2 letters

Dawson Blaylock: Jr, QB

Tyler Gregory: Jr, DB/WR

Tanner Hixson: Jr, DB/WR

Cameron Lewis: Jr, DL/OL

Carson Shafer: Jr, DL/OL, 2018 Honorable Mention SWBL

Ashton Geoit: So, DB/RB

Josh Martin: So, DB/WR

Gabe Puckett: So, DL/OL

Christian Reyna: So, DB/WR

Theo Winings: So, DB/QB/WR

“We expect to compete and give ourselves a chance to win each game,” Davis said.

Eaton opens the season at Greenville on Friday, Aug. 30.

Arrows need to stay healthy

Staying healthy will be a key for Preble Shawnee’s football team this season. The Arrows, 3-7 last season, are low on numbers, but have returning experience in key positions.

“I expect us to me a much improved team from last year. Our league will be very competitive this year and I expect us to be in the mix at the top. The key for us will be staying healthy,” Shawnee coach David Maddox said. “We have a lot of returning starters that have a lot of varsity experience, but not a lot of varsity experience on our bench.”

Back this season are senior quarterback Jake Green, junior linebacker Travis Howard and senior defensive back Eyan Haemmerle, who was second team all-league.

Also back are junior James Gibson (RB/LB), senior Austin Tutt (WR/DB), first team all-league, first team all-state, junior Jake Woodard (WR/DB) and senior Ben Hobbs (RB/LB), honorable mention SWBL, rushed for 1100 yards with 14 touchdowns as a junior.

Senior Tyler Stevenson (OL/DL), first team all-league last season, will anchor both lines.

Senior Kanyon Schall (OL/DL), 2nd team all-league, senior Logan Sapp (OL/DL). Junior Bryce Singleton (WR/LB ) and junior Tristan Engle (OL/LB) also return.

Maddox believes his team has a chance to have a successful season.

“I expect this season to be very exciting. We have the potential to win a lot of games,” he said. “But I’ve told the players, nothing will be given to you. We have a tough schedule. You will have to go out and earn each victory.”

The Arrows begin the season at Talawanda on Friday, Aug. 30.

TCN ready to play with F.I.R.E.

Matt Money takes over the helm of Tri-County North football program.

He inherits a team that went 6-4 last season and is looking to improve on that mark.

“We have three very tough games on our schedule, but truly feel that we have the team to run through our schedule with flying colors,” he said.

Money said the team has plenty of speed and talent.

Returning to lead the Panthers are Dylan Stinson (QB, JR), Tristan Hayslett (Safety, SR), Peyton Giolitto (OL/DL, JR) and Sage Gunder (RB/LB, JR).

Other key players returning are Braedan Rike (JR, RB/LB), Josh Lockwood (RB/LB, JR), Ethan Rike (WR, JR), Isaac Johnson (OL/DL), Noah Gauvey (OL/DL, SR), Kyle Donohoo (OL/DL SR), Blade Root (OL/DL, JR), Brett Woodyard (QB/WR/CB, SO) and Luke Eby (WR/LB, SO).

Newcomers expected to play key roles are Billy Croucher (WR/DE, SR) who didn’t play the last two seasons has come back as a dominant player, Wyatt Royer (WR/CB/K, JR) is a do it all player with a lot of speed and talent.

“We have a great team with lots of speed and talent. I believe that we will make some noise this year in our conference and will compete against everyone,” Money said.

“We are the Panthers that Finish, have Intensity, are Relentless, and give maximum Effort. Play with F.I.R.E as we say,” he said.

North is scheduled to begin the season at Brookville on Friday, Aug. 30.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_EATON-FB-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_EATON-FB-2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_EATON-FB-3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_EATON-FB-5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_EATON-FB-6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PSFB-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PSFB-2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PSFB-3.jpg The high school football season kicks off this Friday with all five county teams in action. Last weekend, the team held their final scrimmages. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_PSFB-4.jpg The high school football season kicks off this Friday with all five county teams in action. Last weekend, the team held their final scrimmages.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH