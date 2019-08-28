South’s Wright commits to IU East

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Brandan Wright, from Twin Valley South High School, has signed a letter of intent to compete in cross country and track and field at Indiana University East starting with the 2019-20 school year. Wright was part of Twin Valley South’s 4×400 meter relay team that qualified for the Ohio state meet in 2018. He has been a contributor on Twin Valley South track and field teams that have won three consecutive conference championships. He also is an academic all-conference honoree. He lists athletic training/therapy as a possible area of study. IU East is an NAIA program located in Richmond, Indiana, and competes in the Rivers States Conference.

