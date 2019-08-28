Bassler signs with Redwolves

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Jayden Bassler, a recent Twin Valley South High School graduate, has signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Indiana University East starting with the 2019-20 school year. Bassler finished ninth in the high jump at the Ohio state meet in 2018 and earned a return trip to the state meet in the high jump this spring. He reports personal bests of 1.98 meters in the high jump, 6.19 meters in the long jump and 23.9 seconds in the 200 meter dash. He also was an all-conference and all-district basketball player at Twin Valley South. He plans to major in math. IU East, a NAIA programs, competes in the Rivers States Conference.

