Blazers impressive in win

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s football team opened the 2019 season in impressive fashion with a 56-6 thrashing of visiting Riverview East Academy on Friday, Aug. 31.

The Blazers made quick work of the visitor’s from Cincinnati jumping out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in securing the win.

Trail scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

Peyton Lane found the end zone four times on the night. The senior scored rushing, receiving, defensive and special teams touchdowns.

He rushed for 31 yards on just four carries, including a 20-yard TD run. He caught one pass for 35 yards and a TD. He returned an interception for a touchdown and had a 70-yard kickoff return for a score and finished the game with 216 all-purpose yards.

Senior Zach Woodall caught a touchdown pass.

Junior Jacob Ray, who rushed for 69 yards on five carries, added a rushing score.

Senior Coleton Everman had a rushing TD as did freshman Yiorgo Marouloanakis.

Junior quarterback Dallas Smith completed 3 for 4 passes for 70 yards and two TD’s and rushed for 47 yards.

For the game, Trail tallied 182 yards on the ground, while passing for 92 yards.

The Blazers will travel to Tipp City Bethel on Friday, Sept. 6.

