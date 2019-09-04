Shawnee splits with Northridge, Milton

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s volleyball team split a pair of matches last week to keep its record even on the season.

Shawnee began the week with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-9 over Northridge on Tuesday, Aug. 27, before dropping a tough five-set match at Milton-Union 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11, on Thursday.

Against Northridge, senior Jasmine King led the team with seven kills. Junior Hailee Howard and freshman Harlee Howard each had five kills.

Senior Megan Roell had six aces and 10 assists

Senior Kylee Johnson led the team with 11 digs.

Sophomore Carlyn George had nine assists

Against Milton-Union, Johnson had 24 digs. Hailee Howard added eight kills, four aces and 15 digs.

Junior Kelsie Asher contributed seven aces, served 25 points and had six kills.

Roell added 10 assists.

Harlee Howard had seven kills, 20 digs and eight assists.

“We passed up too many opportunities to win the game,” Shawnee coach Michelle Woodard said. “We missed 18 serves and didn’t attack like we should have. Our back row did a great job getting good passes to our setters, we just weren’t as aggressive as we know we can be. I think we are turning a corner and believing that we should be winning.”

Shawnee (3-3, 1-2 SWBL Buckeye) was scheduled to play Middletown Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and will host Carlisle on Thursday. The Arrows will end the week hosting a tri-match on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 10 a.m.

