NT girls earn key win

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail’s girls golf team shot its lowest dual match score of the season to defeat Ft. Loramie 187-194 last week in a key Cross County Conference match-up.

The match was played at Ft. Loramie’s home course, Arrowhead Golf Course in Minster, Thursday, Sept. 5.

The win keeps the Blazers in the thick of the chase for the CCC league title.

“A loss would have virtually ended any chance at the CCC title,” Trail coach Gene Eyler said.

The team has three league matches scheduled for this week and then the conference tournament on Sept. 19.

After being 2-over par thru four holes, Makenna Jones went even par on the last five holes to shoot a 38, low score of the match. Cait Gilland had a fantastic putting round helping her to a season low 48. Katelyn Hines put on a very gutsy performance shooting a 49 after being under the weather all week and missing practice on Wednesday. Brooklyn Middleton continues her very steady play in the fourth spot with another 52. Avery Rutan completed the line up with a 61.

“This was a truly solid team effort in the match. This win reverses the heartbreaking one shot loss to Ft. Loramie in last year’s league tournament. That lost cost the Lady Blazers the league title,” Eyler said.

The team was scheduled to return to action Monday, Sept. 9 with a home match against Tri-Village.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Blazers continued their winning ways with a win over Bethel in another key CCC match at Highland Lakes.

The team tallied 189 strokes to the visitors 222.

“After a late start, the girls fought very strong winds throughout the round. In addition, they had to seek shelter in the clubhouse for 30 minutes after lightning was sighted,” Eyler said. ‘Through all this, the ladies kept their composure to complete the second low nine hole score of the season.”

Jones led the way again with a 39, the low score of the match. Hines added a 48 despite being under the weather for the last few days. Gilland, playing with a sore wrist, shot a 50. Middleton completes the team score with a 52 and Rutan had her personal best nine holes by posting a 57.

In addition to the Tri-Village match, the Blazers are scheduled to host Franklin-Monroe on Wednesday and play at Eaton on Thursday.

Trail boys split pair of matches

National Trail’s boys golf team continued its season with a trip to Stillwater Valley Golf Club to face the Bradford on Sept. 3. The Blazers fell 191-212, but not without a couple positive performances that will hopefully pay dividends throughout this season and next.

The Blazers were led by freshman Zachary Rutan who shot a 52, which is one of his best 9-hole scores of the season. Senior Sam Roberts and sophomore Khyler Grant both carded 53’s, while senior Austin Knapp came in just behind them with a 54. Junior Jesse Norton came in with a 55 in what was a tightly bunched effort from the Blazers, while senior Tyler Porter came in with a 57.

Chris Knapp was the only junior varsity golfer to compete against Bradford and he continued his improvement, carding a personal best 57 that included a couple great tee shots on par 4s and a terrific tee shot on a par 3 that led to a par.

The team started the week well with a solid victory over the Bethel Bees 210-225.

In a match that was delayed by lightning with only 1 hole remaining, the Blazers were able to get back on the course after the delay and finish strong for the victory.

The Blazers were led by Khyler Grant’s 50, which was good for the match medalist. Austin Knapp was just behind, coming in with a 51. Tyler Porter came in with a 52, and Jesse Norton rounded out the scoring with a 57. Non-scoring Blazers were Zachary Rutan with a 58 and Sam Roberts with a 59.

Chris Knapp was the only junior varsity golfer able to complete a round and he continued to show improvement by shooting his best round of the season and beating both the junior varsity golfers from Bethel.

The Blazers were scheduled to play Tri-Village on Monday and Franklin-Monroe on Wednesday.

Eagles still seeking first win

Eaton’s boys’ team has struggled through the heart of the season.

Eaton currently holds a record of 0-7 with a record of 0-4 in SWBL play.

Eaton came close to its first win of the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Franklin. The Eagles fell just eight strokes short as Franklin came away with the victory 183-191.

Eaton was led by Travis Pittman who shot 42. Nate Crammer and Kameron Sandifer followed behind with both players carding a 49. Devon McKee rounded out the team scoring with season best 51. Also competing for Eaton was Henry Kochensparger with a 53 and Dawson Brubaker with a 54.

The Eagles were back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Wildwood Golf Club against Madison.

Eaton fell in the match 184-206 as Madison posted its best team score on the season.

The Eagles were were led by Pittman with a 47. Sandifer followed closely behind with a 49. Crammer and Brubaker rounded out the team score with 53 and 57 respectively. Kochensparger and McKee both posted 60 to round out the team of 6.

Eaton is scheduled top be back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Chaminade Julienne and again at the Middletown Christian Eagle Invite on Sat. Sept. 14.

“While our record is not the best, the team is gaining valuable experience in competitive golf. It was nice for us to come close to victory against a league opponent like Franklin,” Eaton coach Derek Lucas said. “We are continuing to learn the ins and outs of playing competitively. Guys are learning to limit mistakes and not letting a bad shot balloon into more mistakes. I’m anxious to see how this team competes down the stretch heading towards the league tournament and sectional tournament.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-68.-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-68.-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH