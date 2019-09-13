Trail remains unbeaten; PS stops South

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail used a late goal-line stand to hold off host Bethel on Friday, Sept. 6, and earn a 19-12 win.

Bethel took the lead early on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Mason Brown to Alec Maus, with the Bees leading 6-0 after one. National Trail (2-0, 1-0 CCC) took a 7-6 lead at the half after an 89-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Smith to Zach Woodall. and that’s where things remained heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Walker Johnson scooped up a fumble and took it 35 yards for the go-ahead score, putting Bethel up 12-7. But National Trail scored on a TD run by Smith to take a 13-12 lead and again on a 6-yard TD run by Peyton Lane to go up 19-12, but Bethel stopped the two-point try to remain within striking range with 1:22 left in the game. The Blazer defense turned in a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line to finish off the game, though, holding on for the win.

Smith completed 18 of 31 passes for 393 yards. Jacob Ray rushed for 41 yards on nine carries. Woodall had 12 catches for 261 yards.

Trail will host Tri-Village on Friday, Sept. 13.

Shawnee handles South

Preble Shawnee racked up over 500 yards of offense and while cruising to a 55-6 win over visiting Twin Valley South.

The Arrows, who jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead, rushed for 418 yards on 37 attempts.

Ben Hobbs led the way with 205 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns.

James Gibson added 90 yards on the ground and score.

Quarterback Jake Green completed 7 of 8 passes for 105 yards.

Hobbs scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter to put the Arrows up 6-0. Bryce Singleton caught a 12-yard TD pass from Green for a 12-0 lead. Austin Tutt added a 33-yard TD reception and a 2-point conversion gave Shawnee a 20-0 lead.

In the second, Singleton caught his second TD pass from Green, this time from 20-yards for a 27-0 lead.

South got a 44-yard TD pass from Mason Peck to Titus Woodgeard to make it a 27-6 game.

Gibson then added a 19-yard scoring run for a 34-6 lead.

Eyan Haemmerle scored on a 51-yard run for a 41-6 lead and Hobbs added a 38-yard score for a 48-6 lead.

Brent Howell added the final score of the night on an 8-yard run.

Shawnee (1-1) is scheduled to play at West Carrollton on Friday. Twin Valley South (0-2) is scheduled to play at Covington.

Eaton overpowered by Xenia

Eaton couldn’t maintain its first half momentum as visiting Xenia used a 22-0 third quarter to rally for a 35-14 win over the Eagles.

Eaton had trouble containing the Buccaneers ground attack. Xenia rushed for 448 yards, most in the second half as they outscored the Eagles 29-0.

Jarod Lee gave Eaton an early lead 7-0 lead with a 38-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Xenia cut the Eagles lead to 7-6 with a score early in the second. Lee pushed the Eaton lead to 14-6 with a 3-yard run late in the half.

The Buccaneers scored three times in the third quarter to take a 28-14 lead and added a final score on a 75-yard run.

Lee finished the game with 83 yards on 13 attempts.

Eaton (0-2) will host Talawanda (2-0) on Friday.

Eaton senior Jarod Lee finds running room during the Eagles game against Xenia on Friday, Sept. 6. Eaton held a 14-6 lead at halftime, however, the Buccaneers went on to win the game, 35-14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-2-copy.jpg Eaton senior Jarod Lee finds running room during the Eagles game against Xenia on Friday, Sept. 6. Eaton held a 14-6 lead at halftime, however, the Buccaneers went on to win the game, 35-14. Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_ps_tvsfb1.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Ben Hobbs and teammates James Gibson (7) and Bryce Singleton (81) celebrate his touchdown during the Arrows 55-6 win over county rival Twin Valley South on Friday, Sept. 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_ps_tvsfb2.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Ben Hobbs and teammates James Gibson (7) and Bryce Singleton (81) celebrate his touchdown during the Arrows 55-6 win over county rival Twin Valley South on Friday, Sept. 6. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to 0-2 after suffering a 29-12 loss to Dayton Christian on Friday, Sept. 6. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_tcnfb1.jpg Tri-County North fell to 0-2 after suffering a 29-12 loss to Dayton Christian on Friday, Sept. 6. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-1.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-3.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-4.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-2.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-5.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-6.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-daytonchristian_1.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-daytonchristian_2.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-daytonchristian_3.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-daytonchristian.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_1.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_2.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_3.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_4.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_5.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_6.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_7.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_8.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_9.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS_10.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_vs-TVS.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

