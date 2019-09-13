Eaton, Shawnee collect wins

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s girls soccer team recovered from a sluggish first half to claim a 2-1 win over Franklin last week.

Eaton came out flat and on their heels for the first 15 to 20 minutes with play being mostly on the Eagles defensive half of of the field.

“We had no energy or sense of urgency, a lot of kickball. We just needed to settle the ball and find feet,” Eaton coach Michael Bacher said.

Late in the first half, Eaton ran a short corner on a corner kick with Rylee Ruebush and Clair Posey teaming up for the first goal of the match.

Bacher said the second half started much like the first with no real ball possession by either side.

Franklin slipped a thru ball and was able to find the back of the net to even the match at 1-1.

Goalie Tiara Miles kept Eaton in the contest with a beautiful save five minutes later.

Amyah Thacker with her relentless pressure, was able to steal a ball, and forced the issue to score own goal.

Eaton lost to Valley View 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 5

Shawnee hits stride in win

Senior Cami Hollon scored three times in the first 10 minutes to give the Arrows a cushion en route to a 9-1 win over visiting Carlisle.

The Arrows have struggled to score goals early and coach Jeff Stiver was pleased to see multiple players find the back of the net.

Shawnee opened the week with a 4-0 setback to Madison.

The Arrows are now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the SWBL Buckeye Division.

South falls to Vikings

Twin Valley South girls played their second league game Sept. 5 at home against Miami East.

It was a close game through the first half with the score 1-0 at halftime, but Miami East was able to increase its lead in the second half to win the game 4-0. TVS falls to 2-3 on the season, and 0-2 in the the league.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

