County teams playing well

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s volleyball team improved to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division with three wins last week.

Eaton picked up league wins over Franklin and Valley View and a non-league win over Fairmont.

The Eagles swept Franklin 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 o Tuesday, Sept. 3. They knocked off Valley View 25-6, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24 on Thursday then took down host Fairmont 21-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17.

Eaton was scheduled to play Clinton-Massie on Monday and Preble Shawnee on Tuesday. They will travel to Brookville on Thursday.

Shawnee goes 4-0 on the week

Preble Shawnee had a perfect week to improve to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the SWBL Buckeye Division.

The Arrows defeated Madison 25-14, 10-25, 25-18, 25-15 on Tuesday. On Thursday, Shawnee beat Carlisle 25-19, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15.

On Saturday, the Arrows beat Twin Valley South 25-19, 25-21 and Northwestern 25-20, 25-22.

“I was pleased with how we played in both games. We came out ready to play in the first set and did a good job keeping our momentum throughout the day. We struggled for a few points in the second set against Northwestern but we were able to pull ourselves out of it and regain the lead,” Shawnee coach Michelle Woodard said. “It was great to have Kendel (George) back, she contributes a lot to our team with her passing and serving. I thought our setters did great with getting good sets to all of our hitters. This has been a fun week, we won four games and played good volleyball.”

NT improves to 6-3

National Trail defeated Mississinawa Valley 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 24-10, 15-6 on Thursday, Sept. 5.

“I am so incredibly proud of these girls,” Trail coach Joy Yeazel said. “They fought and hustled for every point. It was a total team effort.”

Offensively, Tristan Bowers had 13 kills, Jaidyn Tout had 10, Kayleigh Michael had eight, and Angel Bowers had six kills. In serving, Tristan Bowers had four aces, Kayleigh Michael had two aces and Madison Hathaway also had two aces. Brooke Johnson lead the setting with 22 assists and Angel had 14.

Defensively, Madison Hathaway had 23 digs, Kayleigh Michael had 19, Tristan Bowers had 15, and Mykenzie Smith had 10 digs. At the net, Tristan Bowers had 2 blocks and Angel Bowers had a solo block and a block assist.

NT is now 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the CCC.

On Tuesday, Trail 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 defeated Newton.

Angel Bowers had 7 aces and Kayleigh Michael with 4 aces. Angel Bowers also led in assists with 12, while Brooke Johnson had 9 assists and Shelby Slade had 4. Leading the team in kills were Tristan Bowers with 11 and Jaidyn Tout with 5. Defensively, Madison Hathaway and Angel each had 8 digs, Kayleigh had 6 and Mykenzie Smith had 5. Tristan also had 2 solo blocks.

Trail was scheduled to play Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and will travel to Bradford on Thursday.

South drops four

Twin Valley South suffered its first two matches of the season last week.

The Panthers fell to Franklin-Monroe in four sets 17-25, 29-27, 11-25, 15-25 and dropped a five-set match to Bradford on Thursday, 27-25, 18-25, 25-18, 17-25, 12-15.

“The girls were excited and nervous to play FM, they know they are a tough team to beat, but wanted to prove that we could play well with them,” South coach Jandee Mowell said.

FM came out in the first set with a big lead.

F-M built a first set lead of 18-4, then South went on an amazing run, out scoring FM 13-7.

“Although we lost the first set (17-25), the momentum from the run gave us the confidence going into the second set and we were able to fight for the set win 29-27,” Mowell said.

Mowell said in sets three and four were hard fought, but her came up short in the end.

“Overall, we played well defensively against FM, putting up blocks and digging hard shots,” she said.

Morgan Harrod had 10 kills, 15 digs, and 21 of 25 in serve receive. Alexis Bennett was 33 of 37 in serve receive and finished the night with 53 digs. Alyssa Clark put up 7 points, 3 aces and 6 kills. Sidney Bezich played well on the net, putting up a wall against FM’s strong hitters. She ended the night with a block assist (with Lauren Cole), 15 blocks kept in play and 6 kills. Mackenzie Neal had three ace serves, putting 9 points on the board, 27/29 in serve receive and 26 digs. Jayla Denlinger put up 9 serving points and 20 set assists.

On Thursday, South traveled to Bradford,

“Bradford came off their first several matches playing some tough teams, and they came ready to play on Thursday,” Mowell said. “As a team we struggled to capitalize; we struggled behind the serving line, making the third ball count, and just some basic fundamentals of being low and in the correct position for defense. Lack of communication on the court really hurt us as well, we seemed to be all over the place because we were not communicating with each other. It’s hard to win a game when serving and communication are not consistent. It’s a team game, we have to learn that mistakes happen and to rely on our team to make up for our individual struggles.”

For the night, Mackenzie Neal put 10 serving points on the board, 11 kills, and 34 digs. Jayla Denlinger put up 7 serving points, had 5 kills, and 26 set assists. Alyssa had 4 ace serves and 6 kills.

On Saturday, South fell to Preble Shawnee and Northwestern.

South (4-4, 2-2 CCC) was scheduled to play Arcanum on Tuesday and will travel to Ansonia for a tri-match on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@register-herald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

