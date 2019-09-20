Green’s big game lifts Shawnee to 47-0 win

WEST CARROLLTON — Preble Shawnee football coach David Maddox was worried about West Carrrollton’s team speed.

The Arrows eased his worries early as they raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead en route to a 47-0 win over the host Pirates on Friday, Sept. 13.

“Very proud of how our team played. We were worried about West Carrollton’s speed going into Friday, but was very happy about how we were able to defend both the run and the pass,” he said.

Maddox said his team was able to gain control early.

“Our offense was able to establish our running game early on, and that ended up opening up our passing game,” he said.

Jake Green had a big game going 7 for 9 with 270 passing and three touchdowns.

Maddox said Eyan Haemmerle played well on both sides of the ball, but stood out offensively with four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Howard stood out defensively with 11 tackles.

The Arrows, who rushed for a 150 yards, had a 28-0 halftime lead. They extended the lead to 47-0 by the end of the third quarter.

Ben Hobbs got the scoring started with an 8-yard TD run in the first. Green added a 1-yard run to make it 14-0.

In the second, James Gibson caught a 49-yard TD pass from Green for a 21-0 lead.

Green then connected with Austin Tutt for a 79-yard TD pass to make it 28-0.

In the third, Haemmerle scored on an 11-yard TD run and caught a 32-yard TD pass from Green.

Green closed out the scoring with his second 1-yard TD run.

“This game should give us a big boost of confidence as we start league games next week. We just have to continue to work hard and get better each week,” Maddox said.

Shawnee, now 2-1, will travel to Madison on Friday, Sept. 20, to begin Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH