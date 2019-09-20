Trail off to best start since 1977

NEW PARIS — With Friday’s 43-12 win over visiting Tri-Village, National Trail’s football team is off to its best start since the 1977 season.

The Blazers used a punishing ground game to pull away from the Patriots in the final quarter to improve its record to 3-0.

Trail rushed for 414 yards on the night.

Senior Peyton Lane had a big night. He carried the ball 22 times for 278 yards and scored three touchdowns.

The first Blazers play from scrimmage was a 70-yard TD run by Lane. He had another long break away run for a TD in the second half.

Lane has rushed for 329 yards on the season with five touchdowns. He has amassed 732 all-purpose yards with nine touchdowns.

Junior Jacob Ray had a 109 yards on just seven carries and scored a touchdown.

Clay Stiner caught three of quarterback Dallas Smith’s passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Coleton Everman had 13 tackles.

The Blazers took a 23-12 lead into the final quarter, before scoring 20 unanswered points to secure the win.

Trail is scheduled to travel to unbeaten on Arcanum on Friday for a key Cross County Conference game.

