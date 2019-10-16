Eaton’s boys, girls XC teams second at SWBL

MONROE — Eaton’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at the Southwestern Buckeye League championships on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Eaton’s boys fell just two points shy of winning a league title, falling just short of Bellbrook 46-48, while the girls nearly upset state-ranked Oakwood, 39-44.

Preble Shawnee also competed in the meet but did not have enough runners to score as a team in the Buckeye Division.

For Eaton’s boys, Alex McCarty was third with a time of 16 minutes, 51.8 seconds. Alex Newport was sixth in 17:06.1. Jack Bortel and Todd Coates followed in 11th and 12th place with times of 17:27.5 and 17:29.7. Kolby Hamilton was 16th in 17:41.8. Rounding out the top seven for the Eagles were LaKendric Brown and KeAthony Bales in 22nd and 23rd place with time of 18:16.3 and 18:16.7.

For the girls, Eaton placed five runners in the top 13, but couldn’t overcome Oakwood’s sweep of the top three spots.

Kiera Elliot led the way with a 7th place finish in a time of 20:48.8. Cari Metz was 8th in 20:54.2. Kaili Hewitt finished 9th in 20:54.7 and Lauren Guiley was 10th in 20:54.8. Rylie Haynes completed the top five with a 13th place finish in21:32.0.

Rounding out the top seven was Rachel Buckler in 19th place with a time of 22:19.4 and Stephanie Gibson, who was 22nd in 22:30.5.

In the Buckeye Divsion, Waynesville won both the boys and girls team titles. The boys tallied 19 points, while the girls also had 19.

For Preble Shawnee’s boys, Austin Tackett was 27th with a time of 21:20.0.

For the girls, Hannah Myers was 17th in 25:12.4, while Caiden Dusky was 25th in 28:24.8 and Kate Manning was 29th in 32:00.4.

Both teams will compete at the district meet this Saturday at Cedarville. The Divsion II girls race is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., while the boys teams will race at 12:15 p.m.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

