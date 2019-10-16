Utsinger wins CCC; Trail girls 3rd

NEW PARIS — Twin Valley South’s Zoe Utsinger won the Cross County Conference Cross Country championship on Saturday, Oct. 12, while the Panthers Kyle Saul was nearly as good in the boys race, finishing second.

Utsinger turned in a time of 20 minutes, 36.8 seconds to outdistance the runner-up by 40 seconds.

As a team, South’s girls finished 9th overall with 204 points.

Saul finished his race in 16:56.3.

South’s boys were fifth with 133 points.

Host National Trail was third in the girls race with 112 points and 11th in the boys race with 295 points.

Tri-County North was 12th in the boys race with 342 points and the girls were 11th with 232.

For South’s boys, Lee Swafford was 22nd in 18:39.6, Aaron Cole was 33rd in 19:11.4, Chris Keener was 34th in 19:11.7, Justus Craft was 46th in 19:44.7, Tate Ray was 51st in 19:53.8, and Tyler Wright was 87th in 21:41.6.

For Trail’s boys, Ethan Murphy finished 21st in 18:39.2, Joel Hunt was 40th in 19:25.0, Caleb Gilliand was 89th in 21:53.8, Drake Carrell was 103rd in 24:00.4, and Nathan Bottoms finished 109th in 25:48.0.

For North, Jonathon Landis was 61st in 20:22.9, Dakota Timmons was 64th in 20:33.7, Robbie Quinn was 80th in 21:26.6, Aaron Shellabarger was 81st in 21:31.0, Hunter Pahl was 88th in 21:42.7, Reese Horn finished 104th in 24:34.4, and Ben Singleton was 120th in 34:21.2.

For Trail’s girls Molly Skinner was 6th in 21:45.8, Ashlynne Osborne was 12th in 22:21.2, Emma Johnson was 30th in 23:49.5, Halle Osborne was 31st in 23:52.2, Lauren Sargeant was 33rd in 24:08.7, Maddie Harrison was 40th in 24:57.9, Paige Lee finished 41st in 25:13.2 and Lauren Murphy was 48th in 25:25.4.

For South’s girls Jasie Sarver was 39th in 24:42.5, Makiah Newport was 50th in 25:35.4, Madison Hundley was 53rd in 25:45.9, Sydney Aldridge was 65th in 26:52.7, Heather Janecek was 66th in 26:53.7, Abby Utsinger was 72nd in 27:48.1, Morgan Harrod finished 73rd in 27:52.1 and Maggie Johnson was 86th in 35:38.9.

For North girls Addie Singleton was 22nd in 23:16.7, Klowie Corder was 25th in 23:26.4, Abigail Smeltzer was 44th in 25:18.6, Julia Myers finished 77th in 29:07.0, Hailey Brumley finished 30:37.2 and Kylie Cooper was 82nd in 31:08.0.

All three programs will compete in the Division III district meet on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Cedarville. The girls will run at 10 a.m. with the boys race following at 10:45 a.m.

