South wins 2 of final 3 matches

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s volleyball finished the regular sesaon with its first winning season since 2016. The Panthers defeated Dayton Christian and Ansonia before falling to Tri-Village last week. South beat DC in four sets 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 on Monday, Oct. 7. On Tuesday, South beat host Ansonia 25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18. In the regular season finale, on Thursday, South fell to at Tri-Village 25-13, 25-18, 25-18. The Panthers (12-10, 6-6 CCC) are scheduled to play Anna in the first round of the sectional tournament on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Brookville High School.
