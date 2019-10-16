North concludes regular season

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week with a trio of matches. The Panthers suffered loses to Preble Shawnee, Bethel, and Ansonia. North fell to Preble Shawnee 27-29, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12 on Monday, Oct. 7. On Tuesday, North dropped a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 contest to Bethel in its final home match of the season. In its regular season finale, on Thursday, the Panthers lost to Ansonia 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23. North (3-18, 1-11 CCC) was scheduled to play Russia in the first round of the sectional tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

