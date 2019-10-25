Eaton sweeps county XC titles

EATON — Eaton’s boys and girls cross county teams claimed county titles last week.

The Eagles boys team totalled 19 point and placed 10 runners in the top 14, to outdistance runner-up Twin Valley South, which scored 45 points.

The Panthers placed three in the top 14. National Trail was third with 86 points and Tri-County North was fourth with 88.

On the girls side, Eaton placed 10 in the top 13 to win the county title with 16 points.

National Trail, with two in the 14, was second with 51 points. Tri-County North was third with 75.

The top seven runners earned first-team All-County honors, while the next seven runners were second-team All-County.

Eaton’s Alex McCarty won the boys race in 16 minutes, 36 seconds. Jack Bortel, of Eaton, was the runner-up in a time of 17:28. Rounding out the top seven were Twin Valley South’s Kyle Saul (17:39), Eaton’s Todd Coates (17:50), Eaton’s Alex Newport (18:06), Twin Valley South’s Aaron Cole (18:14) and Eaton’s Kolby Hamilton (18:17).

Second team honors went to Eaton’s LeKendric Brown (18:25), Eaton’s KeAnthony Bales (18:37) Eaton’s Austin Kopf (19:07), National Trail’s Ethan Murphy (19:35), Eaton’s Cole Hauser (19:51), Twin Valley South’s Justice Craft (20:00) and Eaton’s Austin Pugh (20:08).

For the girls, Eaton’s Cari Metz was the individual champion with a time of 20:57. Zoe Utsinger of Twin Valley South was second in 21:04.

Rounding out the first team was Eaton’s Lauren Guiley (22:08), Kaili Hewitt (22:22), and Kiera Elliott (22:51), National Trail’s Ashlynne Osborn (23:14) and Eaton’s Rylie Haynes (23:14).

Second team honors went to Eaton’s Briana Baker (23:16), Rachel Buckler (23:22) and Stephanie Gibson (23:33), National Trail’s Lauren Sargent (23:37), Eaton’s Alexis Owen (23:430 and Allison Mowen (23:54) and Preble Shawnee’s Hannah Myers (23:57).

National Trail is scheduled to host a meet on Saturday.

Eaton will send teams to Kettering Fairmont and Trail.

South is scheduled to run at Springfield Northeastern.

Preble Shawnee was scheduled to compete at Tri-Village on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Eaton’s boys and girls cross county teams claimed county titles last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_DSC_4168.jpg Eaton’s boys and girls cross county teams claimed county titles last week.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH