Eaton remains perfect, now ranked 14th in state poll

EATON — Eaton’s volleyball team kept its unbeaten record in tact after sweeping three matches last week, including a thrilling five-set match with a league-rival.

With the wins, Eaton is now 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division.

The Eagles, now ranked 14th in the latest Division II state poll, opened the week with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 win at Twin Valley South on Monday, Sept. 16.

Junior Libby Giffen led the team with 13 kills and seven digs.

Sophomore Jenna Ditmer contributed eight kills.

Senior Shay Perry had seven kills, two assists and five aces.

Junior Carsyn Lammers had 19 assists and freshman Bailey Jerdon added 13 assists.

On Tuesday, Eaton’s unbeaten streak nearly came to end.

Eaton fought off a match point against nemesis Bellbrook to win 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15.

Perry had 27 kills, five digs and a pair of blocks.

Freshman Oliva Baumann added 13 kills and eight digs.

Lammers dished out 37 assists to go along with eight digs.

Jerdon had 15 assists.

Junior Claire Sorrell had 13 digs and three aces.

Senior Molly Curry added six digs and Giffen added seven kills, 14 digs and seven aces.

The Eagles closed out the week with a 25-114, 25-8, 25-10 win over Franklin on Thursday.

Baumann had 12 kills, three digs and three aces.

Senior Julianne Leasure added 10 kills.

Lammers had 15 assists, six digs and a pair of aces and Jerdon added eight assists, with three aces.

Eaton was scheduled to travel to Valley View on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and will visit Talawanda on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or followe on Twitter @emowen_RH

