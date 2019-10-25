Shawnee falls in 5 sets

BROOKVILLE — Preble Shawnee’s volleyball team ended its season with a hard-fought five set loss to Dayton Christian in the first round of the Division III sectional tournament last week at Brookville High School.

The Arrows, the No. 8 seed, failed to hold onto a four six-point leads in the opening set fell to the No. 10 seeded Warriors 27-25, 16-25, 25-22, 13-25, 16-14.

“That was a tough one to lose,” Shawnee coach Michelle Woodard said. “I thought that the girls played really hard.”

Shawnee held leads of 13-7, 16-10, and 19-13 in the opening set and had five set points only to fall.

Junior Hailee Howard finished with 21 kills, 16 digs and 2 aces.

“Hailee Howard played her best game this season. She was on fire,” Woodard said.

Junior Kendel George had 32 digs, 23 receptions, and two aces, while senior Kylie Johnson added 15 digs, 14 receptions and a kill.

“Kendel and Kylie did a fantastic job passing and they both had some really good digs,” Woodard said. “Really all of the girls stepped up and contributed on big points. I thought overall that we hit the ball well, and our serving percentage was high.”

Senior Jasmine King ended her final game with 14 kills and 14 digs.

Freshman Harlee Howard added 12 kills, 17 assists, and 14 digs.

Sophomore Carlyn George contributed 19 assists and served 26 points.

Senior Megan Roell chipped in with 15 assists and three kills.

Junior Kaydee Newton added four kills and five digs, while freshman Olivia Thompson had a pair of kills and four digs.

Shawnee ends the season with a 14-9 record and finished second in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division with an 8-4 mark.

“I hate to see the season end,” Woodard said. “I’m very proud of all the hard work the girls have put in this season. Although we didn’t win all the games that we wanted to, we finished tied for second place in the SWBL Buckeye Division. I’m very excited for what the future holds.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb3.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Hailee Howard serves during the second set of the Arrows first round sectional tournament game on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Shawnee lost a tough five-set match to Dayton Christian 27-25, 16-25, 25-22, 13-25, 16-14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb4.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Hailee Howard serves during the second set of the Arrows first round sectional tournament game on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Shawnee lost a tough five-set match to Dayton Christian 27-25, 16-25, 25-22, 13-25, 16-14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb8.jpg Preble Shawnee sophomore Carlyn George contributed 19 assists and served 26 points for the Arrows in their first round sectional tournament loss to Dayton Christian. Shawnee fell 27-25, 16-25, 25-22, 13-25, 16-14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb9.jpg Preble Shawnee sophomore Carlyn George contributed 19 assists and served 26 points for the Arrows in their first round sectional tournament loss to Dayton Christian. Shawnee fell 27-25, 16-25, 25-22, 13-25, 16-14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/10/web1_psvb10.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registeherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH