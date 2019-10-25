Posted on by

South’s Utsinger, Saul advance to regional


By Eddie Mowen Jr. - emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Twin Valley South senior Kyle Saul finished seventh at the Division III district cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cedarville, to qualify to this week’s regional.


CEDARVILLE — Kyle Saul and Zoe Utsinger will represent Twin Valley South at the regional cross county meet this week.

Saul, a senior, finished seventh at the Division III Southwest District Meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a time of 16 minutes, 52.19 seconds.

Utsinger, also a senior, placed 11th overall with a time of 20:09.77 to advance.

The top four teams and 28 individuals qualified for the regional.

The meet was held at Cedarville University.

As a team, South’s boys finished 14th overall with 431 points.

For South’s boys, Lee Swafford finished 79th with a time of 19:01.13, Chris Keener was 111th in 19:44.67, Justus Craft was 121st in 19:54.83, Aaron Cole finished 123rd in 19:57.88 and Tate Ray was 135th in 20:09.50.

For Tri-County North, which was 27th with 735 points, Jonny Landis was 124th in 19:58.07, Hunter Pahl was 148th in 21:01.73, Aaron Shellabarger was 158th in 21:14.83,Robbie Quinn was 164th with a time of 21:24.88, Resse Horn was 198th in 23:55.54 and Ben Singleton was 213th with a time of 32:43.18.

For National Trial, which was 28th with 760 points, Ethan Murphy was 61st in 18:41.44, Joel Hunt was 145th in 20:45.25, Caleb Gilland was 189th in 22:51.32, Nathan Bottoms finished 191st in 23:12.52 and Drake Carrell was 203rd in 25:31.62.

For National Trail’s girls, which finished 11th with 346 points, Molly Skinner finished 35th in 21:36.12, Ashlynne Osborne was 67th in 22:48.88, Emma Johnson was 87th in 23:54.86, Paige Lee finished 105th in 24:58.47, Halle Osborne was 108th in 25:14.82, Lauren Murphy was 121st, 26:00.17 and Maddie Harrison was 138th in 27:02.83.

For Tri-County North’s girls, which finished 19th with 491 points, Klowie Corder was 81st in 23:29.35, Addie Singelton finished 92nd in 24:15.84, Abigail Smeltzer was 132nd with a time of 26:35.15, Julia Myers was 137th in 27:00.16, Kylie Cooper was 154th in 31:19.03, Caitlyn McCullough was 158th in 32:44.19 and Hailey Brumley finished 159th in 32:44.39.

For Twin Valley South’s girls, Maggie Johnson finished 163rd with a time of 35:25.91.

The girls Division III regional race will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Troy. The boys Division III race is sete for 1:30 p.m.

The top four teams and 16 individuals will advance to the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

