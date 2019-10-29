Shawnee routs Carlisle, 52-21; Rest of county teams go 0-4

PREBLE COUNTY — Big plays lifted Preble Shawnee to an early lead and the Arrows never looked back as they cruised to a 52-21 win over visiting Carlisle on Friday, Oct. 25.

“Thought it was a great all around performance by our whole team,” Shawnee coach David Maddox said. “I was concerned with Carlisle’s ability to run the ball and control the clock. We wanted to take care of the football, limit our penalties, and strike as quickly as we could. Offensively, we played very well. Jake Green, Ben Hobbs, and Eyan Haemmerle stood out on the offensive side of the ball and James Gibson, Travis Howard, and Tyler Stevenson played very well defensively. Hopefully, that will give us some momentum going into the final game against a very good Northridge team.”

Shawnee took an 18-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to three scoring plays of 60 yards or more.

Hobbs caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Green for a 6-0 lead.

Austin Tutt then returned a fumble 75 yard for a score and a 12-0 lead.

Hobbs and Green hooked up again for a 93-yard TD pass for an 18-0 lead.

The Arrows played add on in the second quarter as they built a 45-7 halftime lead.

James Gibson scored on a 10 yard run for a 24-0 lead. Haemmerle scored on a 14-yard pass from Green to make it a 31-0 game.

After a Carlisle score, Hobbs returned the kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and a 38-6 lead

Stevenson capped off the first half scoring with a 1-yard run.

Shawnee’s final score of the night came in the third when Green connected with Haemmerle for a 20-yard TD and a 52-6 lead.

The Indians added a scored later in the third and another in the fourth.

Green completed 6 of 8 passes for 252 yards.

Gibson lead the team in rushing with 43 yards.

Hobbs had two catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He has scored eight touchdowns in the past two games.

Shawnee (4-5) will look to even its record in Week 10 as they host Northridge to close out the season.

Eaton struggles in 2nd half

Eaton turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions and three out of four in the fourth quarter as visiting Valley View pulled away for a 28-6 win.

Eaton, now 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the SWBL Southwestern Division, will conclude the season at Dixie Friday night.

It’s been a season of close calls for the Eagles, who have been within a score early in the second half of several game this year only to come up short.

“I think we’re real close. That’s kind of been the message this year,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “Comes down to it the challenge was these last three weeks, really good opponents, divisional opponents, lets see where we are. Let’s see if the stage is too big just as kind of a measuring stick. I don’t think it was too big tonight. But, in the second half we just continue to find ways to just kill ourselves. We just find ways to implode. Turnovers, penalties, not getting a stop here or there, whatever the case may be. We just can’t get out of our own way at times.”

Eaton took the opening possession of the game and scored on a 20-yard run by senior Jarod Lee, who 139 yards on 23 carries.

From that point, Eaton’s offense struggled, while the defense kept them in the game.

Valley View scored on its first possession to take a 7-6 lead after successful extra-point try.

The scored remained 7-6 until the Spartans scored with 4:18 left in the third to take a 14-6 lead.

Valley View made it a 21-6 game with 7:52 left in the fourth and put the game out of reach less than 50 seconds later returning an interception for a touchdown and a 28-6 lead with 7:06 to play.

Eaton committed four turnovers on the night, with three coming in the fourth quarter.

Eaton seniors Jarod Lee, Zac Schmidt, Anthony Reyna and Nate Ketron played their final home game.

“Ton of credit goes to those guys. It’s been a tough stretch for them. There’s only four of them. They very easily could have just packed it in. Those guys have meant a ton to the program,” Davis said. “I think once we finally get this thing turned around we’ll probably look back at the four years that they were here and realize, especially this year, their senior year, that gave us a little bit of belief that we can play and compete in these games as we used to.”

Trail falls to Vikings

National Trail suffered its fourth straight loss, falling to host Ansonia 14-7 on Friday. With the loss, Trail falls to 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the Cross County Conference. Senior Peyton Lane had the Blazers lone score, a 99-yard run in the first half.

Trail will host Bradford to close out the season.

South shut down

Twin Valley South lost to CCC leader Fort Loramie 55-0 on Friday. The Panthers are now 2-7 overall and 2-5 in the CCC. South will host Miami East to wrap up the season.

North drops to 1-8

Tri-County North fell victim to high-powered Covington on Friday, falling 74-6.

With the loss, the Panthers are now 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the CCC.

North will host Fort Loramie on Friday to end the season.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

