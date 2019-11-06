Lanes sets several school records in Blazers win

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s football team wrapped up the 2019 season in record-breaking fashion.

Senior Peyton Lane scored a single-game school record six touchdowns to lead the Blazers to a 56-6 win over visiting Bradford on Friday, Nov. 1.

Lane, who finished the season with 1,333 rushing yards, also set school records for touchdowns in a single-season (22) and for a career.

With the win, Trail snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the Cross County Conference.

Lane, who rushed for 214 yards on 12 carries, scored twice in the first quarter as the Blazers took a 20-0 lead. He added three more scores in the second quarter to extend the lead to 42-0.

Lane opened the scoring with a 45-yard run 45 seconds into the game. He added a 5-yard scoring run with 9:20 to play.

Jonah Hurd scored on a 6-yard run to close out the first-quarter scoring.

In the second, Lane scored on runs of 18, 47 and 7-yards.

Trail added two more scores in the third. Lane had a 65-yard score and Clay Steiner picked up a fumble and raced 30-yards for another for a 56-0 lead.

Bradford scored its lone touchdown with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Coleton Everman had a big night defensively leading the team with 14 tackles, including two sacks.

As a team, Trail rushed for 289 yards on 22 carries, while only attempting four passes on the night.

The game marked the final one for nine seniors — Caleb Brinkley, Jacob Browning, Everman, Elijah Hughes, Lane, Joe Lawson, Zac Petry, Colton Toms and Zach Woodall.

