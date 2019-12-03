Eaton girls basketball program to host Fun and Fitness Night

EATON — Eaton’s girls’ basketball program will host its annual Fun and Fitness Night on Friday, Dec. 6.

The event, which is open for girls in grades 1-6 from any county school, runs from 6-9 p.m. and will be held in the middle school.

Cost is $10 per girl.

“This is an annual tradition that dates back to 2014,” Eaton girls basketball coach Dave Honhart said. “It has consistently been a good fundraiser for us and a nice event for connecting with our elementary-aged girls in the community.”

The event includes healthy snacks, fitness oriented events, crafts, photo booths, games, Karaoke, makeovers and challenges.

“The money that we raise through fundraisers like this helps go to offset the cost of summer basketball camps, leagues and shootouts, allows us to buy things like new travel gear and program shirts,” Honhart said. “All money directly or indirectly goes back toward helping our players.”

Event to be held Friday, Dec. 6 at the middle school

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH