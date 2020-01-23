Trail boys still unbeaten in CCC; girls fall to Madison, T-V

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s boys basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend, which included winning a key conference game to remain atop the Cross County Conference standings.
National Trail lost to Middletown Madison in the Midwest King Classic at Middletown High School 59-54 on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Blazers were paced by Cameron Harrison’s 20 points and Zach Woodall’s 10. Trail is now 12-3 overall and 7-0 in the CCC.
The Blazers are scheduled to host Ansonia Friday, Jan. 24 and Eaton on Saturday.
National Trail stayed unbeaten in league play with a 52-35 road win at Bethel Friday, Jan. 17. Zach Woodall led the way with 22 points and Cameron Harrison chipped in with 14.
Trail girls fall to Madison, T-V
For a half, National Trail’s girls basketball team stayed within striking distance of unbeaten and state-ranked Tri-Village, trailing just 28-17 in a game played Thursday, Jan. 16 at National Trail.
But a scoreless third quarter and being outscored 19-0 contributed to a 66-22 loss.
Sophomore Skylar Ward led the Blazers with 10 points and senior Makena Laird added eight.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Trail suffered a 49-31 loss at Middletown Madison.
The Blazers were scheduled to host Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and will travel to Ansonia on Thursday.
