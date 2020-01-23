Eaton hosting 50th annual wrestling invitational this weekend

EATON — Eaton will host its 50th annual wrestling invitational this weekend.

The Eaton/Sam Ridder Invitational will take place Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25 in the Eaton High and Middle School gyms.

The 20-team tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s action is set to begin at 10 a.m. with the finals scheduled to begin 45-60 minutes after the conclusion of the consolation finals.

Tournament organizers expect the finals to start around 5 p.m.

Prior to the finals, Eaton plans to recognize its past wrestlers with a brief ceremony.

Former wrestlers who plan on returning may contact the school for further details.

Competing teams include Arcanum, Bellbrook, Carroll, Chaminade Julienne, Franklin, Hamilton, Jonathan Alder, McNicholas, Milton-Union, National Trail, Oakwood, Reading, Ross, Springfield Shawnee, Stebbins, Talawanda, Twin Valley South, Valley View and Wilmington.

Admission is $5 for Fridayonly and $8 for those attending Saturday only. An all-session pass is $12.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 of follow on Twitter at emowen_RH

