Arrows cruise by TCN, 62-21

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee wasted little time jumping on top of Tri-County North.

The Arrows scored 15 of the game’s first 17 points and cruised to a 62-21 in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Freshman Campbell Jewell scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the opening quarter, including making back-to-back 3-pointers in the game’s first three minutes, as the Arrows raced to a 7-0 lead.

Jewell and fellow freshman Liv Thompson, who scored 15 points on the night, then scored the next eight for Shawnee as the Arrows extended their lead to 15-2.

North trimmed the Arrows lead to 15-6 by the end of the quarter.

Shawnee used another big scoring run in the second quarter to put more distance between the two teams. The Arrows went on a 14-2 run to extended the lead to 29-8 with just over a minute to play in the half.

North tallied the final five points of the quarter to make it a 29-13 game.

Shawnee put the game out of reach with a 16-2 third quarter. They held the Panthers scoreless for the first seven minutes of the quarter as they extended the lead to 45-15.

Over the final eight minutes, Shawnee outscored the Panthers 17-6 for the final margin.

Lexi DeLong and Jenna Klingenberger led North with eight points each.

For the game, Shawnee was 33-of-77 from the field, including going 9-of-32 from 3-point range.

North was 9-for-42 and committed 36 turnovers.

In addition to her 19 points, Jewell had seven steals, four rebounds and three assists. Thompson had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Harlie Howard added eight and Cami Hollon contributed seven points, eight rebounds and nine steals for Shawnee. Abby Elam had four points an six rebounds. Gracie Lovely had five steals and three rebounds.

On Thursday, Shawnee dropped a 56-37 contest at Valley View.

Jewell led the Arrows with 13 points. Thompson had nine. Hollon finished with six points and six rebounds.

The Arrows closed out the week wit ha 45-40 win over Milton-Union.

Thompson paced the Arrows with 14 points and Jewell added 12.

Elam finished the game with eight points and 10 rebounds. Hollon pulled down 10 rebounds and had four steals and four points.

For North, the Panthers dropped a 68-13 game at Madison on Monday, Jan. 14 and a 43-18 setback to Newton on Jan. 16.

That stretch ended a run of nine games in 14 days for North.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Yellow Springs on Saturday.

Shawnee (7-9, 5-5 SWBL Buckeye) was scheduled to play at National Trail on Tuesday, Jan. 21. On Thursday, they are set to play at Madison and will travel to Twin Valley South on Saturday.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk1.jpg Preble Shawee senior Jasmine King dribbles after grabbing a rebound during the Arrows 62-21 win over visiting Tri-County North on Tuesday, Jan. 14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk2.jpg Preble Shawee senior Jasmine King dribbles after grabbing a rebound during the Arrows 62-21 win over visiting Tri-County North on Tuesday, Jan. 14. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk12.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk13.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk14.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk15.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk16.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk17.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk18.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk19.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_ps_tcngbk20.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH