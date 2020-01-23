Arrows hold off North, 78-67

LEWISBURG — Preble Shawnee’s boys basketball team had an answer for every run Tri-County North made at it Saturday (Jan. 18).

The theme for much of the game was the Arrows would took a double-digit lead only to see the Panthers get back within striking distance, but never seriously threaten to tie the game or take the lead.

The result was a 78-67 Shawnee win.

Shawnee junior Bryce Singleton led all-scorers with 28 points, including 21 in the second half and Sam Agee scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half.

Gunner Powers added seven and Luke Woodard contributed six.

For North, Dylan Stinson scored a team-high 24 points, including an 8-for-8 performance from the line.

Luke Eby added 17 and Wyatt Royer added 15 on five 3-pointers. Royer made four of his 3’s in the final quarter as the Panthers attempted a comeback.

Shawnee took a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. The Arrows led by as many as 13 (35-22) in the second quarter before North closed to within 10 at the half, 35-25.

The Panthers closed to within 37-32 just over a minute into the third quarter, but a 9-0 Shawnee run over the next two-plus minutes extended the Arrows led by 46-32. Shawnee still led 56-44 after three.

Shawnee led by as many as 15 (64-49) early in the fourth and still led 73-58 with 2:30 to play. North got as close as eight with just under a minute to play.

Shawnee also beat Dixie 68-52 on Friday and dropped a 67-60 decision to Waynesville on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Against Waynesville, Agee led the way with 18 points. Singleton added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Powers chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds and Jake Green contributed nine.

Against Dixie, Agee had 20, with six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Singleton added 16, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and Green added 12, with four rebounds and three assists.

North ended the week going 0-3.

In addition to the Shawnee loss, the Panthers dropped a 50-47 game to Ansonia on Friday and a 48-46 contest to Yellow Springs on Tuesday.

Against Yellow Springs, Stinson led the way with 13 points. Max Dolan and Ethan Rike each scored six.

Against Ansonia, Eby finished with 17, while Royer and Stinson each tallied 10.

Up this week is a trio of road games for Shawnee.

The Arrows were scheduled to play at Valley View on Tuesday, Jan. 21. They will be at Carlisle on Friday and at Twin Valley South on Saturday.

For North, the Panthers will host Tri-Village on Friday and will entertain Dayton Dunbar on Saturday.

