Trail downs Eaton for second time this season

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s boys basketball team played just well enough to earn a pair of wins, including knocking off Eaton for the second time this season, this past weekend.

After beating Ansonia, 53-44, on Friday, Jan. 24, to stay undefeated in the Cross County Conference, Trail gradually pulled away from visiting Eaton on Saturday to claim a 55-45 win.

“Two very hard-fought wins,” Trail coach Mike Harrison said. “We went into the weekend thinking we were facing two similar opponents and that is what we got. Both teams played extremely hard and determined. Neither team gave us much of anything easy and really forced us to work at both ends.”

Harrison said his team struggled to score both games.

“Our two poorest shooting nights of the year – both nights we shot 38 percent, and we missed more easy shots than we’d like, but some of that had to do with the defense Ansonia and Eaton were playing as well,” Harrison said. “Both games we were able to get just enough separation in the second half and hold them off late. We were very fortunate to get out of the weekend with two wins.”

Trail held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter and was up 22-16 at the half.

The Blazers held a 34-27 lead after three.

Zach Woodall led the Blazers with 15 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists. Cameron Harrison added 22 points, including 17 in the second half.

For Eaton, Hunter Frost led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Caleb Caplinger had nine points and four rebounds. Cameron Lewis came off the bench to score nine points. Travis Pittman tossed in seven.

On Friday, Trail was led by Cameron Harrison’s 20 points and four assists in the win over Ansonia. Woodall tallied 11 points and 8 rebounds and Tyler Weathington contributed 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Trail held a 7-6 lead after one quarter and had a 24-23 lead at the half. The Blazers extended their lead to 40-33 after three.

Eaton suffered a 63-35 setback at Monroe. Eaton, which was outscored 17-2 in the second quarter, was led by Pittman’s 11 points, three rebounds, three assists. Lewis added six points and six rebounds.

Eaton (6-12, 1-8 SWBL) is scheduled to host Bellbrook on Friday and will entertain Franklin on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Trail (14-3, 8-0 CCC) will travel to Tri-Village on Friday, Jan. 31 and will host Newton on Feb. 4.

