TCN hosts Spirit Day

LEWISBURG — The 26th Annual Preble County Spirit Day competition was held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Tri-County North High School. Cheerleading squads from all five county schools, from varsity to elementary, as well as a couple of special performances highlighted the event.

Preble Shawnee captured its eighth straight Julie Mattis Sportsmanship Award.

Tri-County North won the varsity dance division. In varsity cheer, Preble Shawnee was first and Eaton was second.

In the high school gametime division, Eaton claimed first place, while Preble Shawnee was second. In the junior high dance division, Preble Shawnee was first.

In the junior high cheer competition, Twin Valley South was first and Preble Shawnee was second. In the junior high gametime division, Preble Shawnee claimed first and Twin Valley South was second.

In the elementary gametime competition, Twin Valley South was first and National Trail was second. Eaton claimed first place in the senior boys dance competition.

The day begin with a special from the Preble County Cougars cheer squad and concluded the county cheer coaches performing.

Tri-County North senior Taryn Tucker was awarded the Preble County Spirit Day Scholarship.

View additional Spirit Day 2020 photos online at www.zenfolio.com/miamivalleyphotos.

