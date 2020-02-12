Girls sectional basketball tourney tips off this week

PREBLE COUNTY — The girls high school basketball sectional tournaments will begin this week with three of the county’s five teams taking the floor for first round games, while the other two have byes into their respective sectional final next week.

Eaton (17-5) is the No. 3 seed in the Tecumseh Division II sectional and will meet No. 9 Urbana (6-15) on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The winner advances to play No. 10 Graham (2-15) on Tuesday, Feb 18 at 6 p.m. in the sectional final. The district semifinal will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. against either No. 5 Bellefontaine (10-10), No. 8 Springfield Shawnee (7-13) or No. 2 Trotwood-Madison (9-8). All games will be played at Tecumseh High School.

Tippecanoe (16-4) is the No. 1 seed, while Greenville (9-10) is the No. 4 seed.

In Division III, Preble Shawnee (9-11) earned the No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 Carlisle (18-4) on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at Northridge High School in a first round game. The winner will meet No. 9 seed Tipp City Bethel (11-9) on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 in the sectional final. The winner will meet either No. 4 Arcanum, No. 18 Dixie or No. 22 Northeastern in the district semifinal on Monday, Feb. 24.

In Division III, National Trail (10-8) is the No. 11 seed and will meet No. 10 seed Miami East in the sectional final on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Covington High School. The winner advances to the district semifinals on Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. against either No. 1 Anna, No. 20 Meadowdale or No. 21 Northridge.

In Division III, No. 17 seed Twin Valley South (6-14) will meet No. 6 Waynesville (13-6) in a sectional final on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Northridge High School. The winner advances to the district semifinal on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 to play either No. 2 West Liberty-Salem, No. 15 Milton-Union or No. 16 Indian Lake.

Versailles is the No. 3 seed.

In Division IV, No. 9 seed Tri-County North (1-21) will battle No. 2 Franklin-Monroe (18-2) at Brookville on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

Tri-Village in the top seed, while Troy Christian and Bradford are No. 3 and No. 4 in the sectional.

District final games are set for the Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29.

For presale ticket information contact you local school.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_ehsgbk1-2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_ehs_psgbk11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_ntgbk3-2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_tvsgbk4-2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_ps_tcngbk15.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH