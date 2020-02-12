Boys basketball teams learn postseason paths

PREBLE COUNTY — The county’s five high school boys basketball teams learned their path’s to the state tournament over the weekend and are set to begin tournament play next week.

In Division II, Eaton (6-15), the No. 16 seed, received a bye into the sectional final and will play either No. 7 Waynesville (15-6) or No. 14 Dayton Dunbar (6-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The winner moves on to the district semifinal against either No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (18-2), No. 19 Graham (2-19) or No. 20 Bellefontaine (1-18) on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. All games will be played at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena.

In Division III, National Trail (18-3) earned the No. 4 seed in the Northmont sectional and will play No. 17 Miami East (9-10) in the sectional final on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The winner moves on to the district semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. All games will be played at Northmont High School.

In Division III, at Vandalia Butler High School, Preble Shawnee (11-9) is the No. 8 seed and received a bye into the sectional final. The Arrows will play either No. 5 Greeneview (16-5) or No. 15 Dayton Christian (12-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the district semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 4:30 p.m. against either No. 6 Stivers (11-8) or No. 18 Northeastern (8-12).

In Division IV, at Troy High School, Tri-County North (9-12) is the No. 6 seed and will play No. 5 Southeastern (6-14) in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. The winner will meet either No. 4 Jefferson (8-10) or No. 7 Franklin-Monroe in the sectional final.

Also in Division IV, at Troy, Twin Valley South (3-18) is the No. 11 seed and received a bye into the sectional final. The Panthers will battle either No. 2 Cedarville (15-5) or No. 13 Yellow Springs (0-20) on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

The district semifinal will feature the winner of the South, Cedarville, Yellow Springs bracket against the North, Southeastern, F-M or Jefferson winner on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

For pre-sale ticket information contact your local school’s athletic department.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_ehsbbk9-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_vs-FM_7-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_new_TCNvsTriVillage_4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_ntbbk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_PS-vs-Madison_6.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH