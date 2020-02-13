South earns 3rd win; Arrows, Eagles struggle

PREBLE COUNTY — Twin Valley South’s boys basketball team picked up its third win of the season last week.

The Panthers went on the road and defeated Bradford, 52-35, on Friday, Feb. 7.

Senior Cole Petersen led the way with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

Junior Brayden Marker tossed in nine, pulled down nine rebounds and had six steals.

Junior Tyler Wright added five points.

South held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter and had a 22-14 lead at the half. The Panthers led 31-22 after three before outscoring the Railroaders 21-13 in the final quarter.

On Saturday, South traveled to Carlisle and posted a 59-52 setback.

The Panthers held an 18-13 lead after one, but trailed 27-24 at the half. South regained the lead 39-38 after three, but was outscored 21-13 in the fourth quarter.

Petersen led the way with 28 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Marker tossed in nine and added five assists and four rebounds..

Senior Ryan DeLong contributed six points and four rebounds.

South (3-18, 2-9 CCC) will close out the season with home game against Arcanum (12-7, 8-3) on Friday, Feb. 14.

Arrows fall to 11-9 with losses

Preble Shawnee had a chance to remain in the hunt for the SWBL Buckeye Division title when it hosted Middletown Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

But a slow start proved to be the difference as the Arrows dropped a 52-42 decision to the league-leading Mohawks.

Shawnee fell behind 14-5 after the first quarter, but trimmed the deficit to 26-21 by halftime.

The Mohawks used a 14-9 third quarter to push the lead to 10, 50-40.

Bryce Singleton led the Arrows with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Sam Agee added 13 points and three steals and Dylan Hatmaker contributed six points and nine rebounds.

For the game, Shawnee shot 33 percent from the field (16 of 49) and was just 5 of 24 from 3-point range.

On Saturday, the Arrows hosted Arcanum for a non-league contest.

Shawnee was outscored 36-24 in the second half and suffered a 59-47 setback.

Agee paced the Arrows with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Singleton added 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Jake Green added nine points.

Shawnee (11-9, 7-4 SWBL) was scheduled to host Bellbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and will close out the regular season with a home game against Northridge on Friday, Feb. 14.

Struggles continue for Eaton

Eaton dropped two more games this past week running its losing streak to five straight. After losses to Franklin (75-70) and Valley View (48-35) the Eagles have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games and 11 straight league games.

Against Franklin, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Eaton fell behind 25-14 after one, but battled to get back within a single point, 56-55, after three.

The Eagles place four players in double figures led by junior Trevor Long’s 21 point, five rebound performance.

Senior Dylan Jackson turned in a season-high 17 points. Junior Travis Pittman added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists and junior Caleb Caplinger tossed in 13 points and had four assists and three rebounds.

Against Valley View, on Friday, Eaton’s offense went cold in the second half, mainly the fourth quarter as the fell for the second time in four days.

Eaton was outscored 21-10 in the final 16 minutes. As a team, the Eagles were 0 for 10 from the field and 2 for 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Eaton was just 12 of 41 from the field (29.3 percent) for the game and 7 of 19 (36.8 percent) from the foul line.

The short-handed Eagles played without the services of Pittman, the teams leading scorer. He was out due to an injury.

Long paced the Eagles with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Jackson added 12 points.

Eaton (6-15, 1-11 SWBL) was scheduled to wrap up the regular season with a home game against Talawanda on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

