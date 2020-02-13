BOYS BASKETBALL: National Trail ends drought, wins outright CCC title with win over Miss. Valley

UNION CITY — National Trail’s boys basketball team claimed its first Cross County Conference title since 2003 with a hard-fought 58-50 win at Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Feb. 7.

Trail was led by junior Cameron Harrison’s 27 points. With his performance, Harrison became the program’s all-time leading scorer, passing Tony McWhinney. McWhinney finished his career in 2004 with 1,218 points.

Mississinawa came into the game with a 9-1 league mark of their own, making the game essentially a league championship contest.

“(It was a) very exciting atmosphere,” veteran Trail coach Mike Harrison said. “Mississinawa brought a large crowd (and) our fans travelled well. One of the loudest gyms we’ve been in quite a while. I was very pleased with the energy and intensity we brought from the get-go.”

Zach Woodall and Tyler Weathington each chipped in with 13. Weathington also added nine rebounds, while Woodall grabbed six. Colton Toms added four assists.

Trail raced to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter and was up 31-19 at the half. The Blackhawks got with eight after three at 43-35 despite the Blazers leading by 14 on a couple of occasions.

Trail saw the home squad pull within three midway through the final quarter, before pulling away and handing on for the win.

“We battled some foul trouble in the second half as we tried to hold back their rallies,” coach Harrison said.

Trail began the week with a 64-35 win over Newton.

Trail knocked down a season-high 10 three-pointer’s, had 20 assists and only committed eight turnovers.

Woodall led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in just three quarters.

Sophomore Michael Leal hit four first-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Cameron Harrison added 11 points and eight assists. Weathington tossed in 11 points.

Trail, now 18-3 overall and 11-0 in the CCC, closes out the regular season Friday, Feb. 14, with senior night, as they host Franklin-Monroe.

Blazers win first conference title since 2003

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

