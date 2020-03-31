Hall of Fame ceremony postponed until 2021

PREBLE COUNTY — The 18th Preble County Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony, scheduled to be held in May, has been postponed until next year due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus.

Mike Akers, President of the PCAHOF, mailed letters last week to this year’s class informing the inductees of the postponement.

“Regretfully due to the uncertainty of federal and state of Ohio guidelines, as to public gatherings, the Preble County Athletic Hall of Fame has decided to postpone the 2020 induction until next year on Sunday, May 30, 2021,” the letter stated. “The decision was made to assure the safety of all those involved as related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Again – there will not be a 2020 induction! The 2020 class of inductees will be recognized next year as the 2021 class. The Hall of Fame Committee will once again mail out letters to all inductees next February with all necessary information to conduct the 2021 induction.”

The new class will include: Mark Silvers (Eaton, 1974), Randy McKinney (Eaton, 1981), Eddie Mowen Jr. (Preble Shawnee, 1986), Kelly Saunders (National Trail, 1996), Matt O’Diam (Twin Valley South, 1997), Bill Thompson (Eaton, 2000), Tony Augspurger (Twin Valley South), Darcy Robinson (Twin Valley South), Preble Shawnee’s 1996 girls track team, Twin Valley South’s 1997 volleyball team, Eaton’s 1999 volleyball team, Eaton’s 1999 boys’ basketball team.

The new class will bring the hall’s numbers to 225 individuals and 39 teams that have been recognized.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

