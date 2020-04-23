Harrisons earn CCC’s top honors

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail’s boys basketball program earned the Cross County Conference’s top two honors this past season.

The Blazers finished the regular season 19-3 overall and 12-0 in the Cross County Conference to claim the program’s first league title since the 2002-2003 season.

Leading the way was the Blazers’ father-son duo of Mike and Cameron Harrison.

Cameron, a junior, who surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career, was selected as the CCC Player of Year.

Mike, the veteran coach, was tabbed as the CCC’s Coach of the Year, while also leading his team to a 20-4 record and second straight trip to the district final.

In all, nine Preble County players were honored by the conference.

On the girls’ side, five players from the county earned all-conference honors.

Joining Cameron Harrison on the first team was senior teammate Zach Woodall, Tri-County North junior Dylan Stinson, who also surpassed the 1,000 career point mark this season, and Twin Valley South senior Cole Petersen.

Earning second team honors was National Trail junior Tyler Weathington.

Special team selections went to National Trial senior Colton Toms, Tri-County North junior Wyatt Royer and Twin Valley South junior Brayden Marker.

National Trail senior Makena Laird, who tallied over 1,000 points in her career, was the only girl from the county to earn first-team all-CCC.

Twin Valley South junior Mackenzie Neal was a second-team selection.

Earning special mention honors were National Trail sophomore Skyler Ward, Tri-County North junior Lexi DeLong and Twin Valley South senior Taylor Bowers.

Boys

First-team

Matthew Farrier (Ansonia), Carter Gray (Arcanum), Nick Schmidt (Bethel), Sam Zapadka (Miami East), Blake Scholl (Mississinawa Valley), Camerson Harrison (National Trail), Zach Woodall (National Trail), Dylna Stinson (Tri-County North), Layne Sarver (Tri-Village), Cole Petersen (Twin Valley South).

Second team

Reece Stammen (Ansonia), Grant Delk (Arcanum), Jake Goubeaux (Arcanum), Ethan Rimkus (Bethel), Zach Kuntz (Covington), Aiden Luchini (Franklin-Monroe), Brendon Bertsch (Miami East), Max Dirmeyer (Mississinawa Valley), Tyler Weathington (National Trail), Kleyson Wehrley (Newton).

Special mention

Hunter Buckingham (Ansonia), Cameron Burke (Arcanum), Cannon Dakin (Bethel), Parker Davidson (Bradford), Spencer Brumbaugh (Covington), Cavin Baker (Franklin-Monroe), Collen Gudorf (Miami East), Cody Dirksen (Mississinawa Valley), Colton Toms (National Trail), Mitchell Montgomery (Newton), Wyatt Royer (Tri-County North), Wilson Suggs (Tri-Village), Brayden Marker (Twin Valley South)

Player of the Year: Cameron Harrison, National Trail

Coach of the Year: Mike Harrison, National Trail

Girls

First team

Madelyn Fearon (Arcanum), Kayla O’Daniel (Arcanum), Hailey Unger (Arcanum), Kenna Gray (Bethel), Austy Miller (Bradford), Belle Cable (Franklin-Monroe), Corina Conley (Franklin-Monroe), Makena Laird (National Trail), Maddie Downing (Tri-Village) Rylee Sagester (Tri-Village).

Second team

Taylor Gray (Arcanum), Olivia Reittinger (Bethel), Claudia Harrington (Covington), Morgan Kimmel (Covington), Chloe McGlinch (Franklin-Monroe), Chloe Peters (Franklin-Monroe), Camryn Miller (Miami East), Morgan Hunt (Tri-Village), Lissa Siler (Tri-Village), Mackenzie Neal (Twin Valley South).

Special mention

Mariah Troutwine (Ansonia), Gracie Garno (Arcanum), Lydia Lowery (Bethel), Remington Harleman (Bradford), Clarie Fraley (Covington), Audrey Cable (Franklin-Monroe), Paxton Hunley (Miami East), Taylor Stackler (Mississinawa Valley), Skyler Ward (National Trail), Camryn Gleason (Newton), Lexi DeLong (Tri-County North), Andi Bietry (Tri-Village), Taylor Bowers (Twin Valley South).

Player of the Year: Corina Conley, Franklin-Monroe

Coach of the Year: Abbey Moore, Franklin-Monroe

National Trail boys’ basketball coach Mike Harrison was selected at the Cross County Conference Coach of the Year after leading his team to its first league title since the 2002-2003 season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_ntbbk1.jpg National Trail boys’ basketball coach Mike Harrison was selected at the Cross County Conference Coach of the Year after leading his team to its first league title since the 2002-2003 season. File photos National Trail junior Cameron Harrison, who surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career this past season, was selected as the CCC Player of Year. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_ntbbk6.jpg National Trail junior Cameron Harrison, who surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career this past season, was selected as the CCC Player of Year. File photos

Father, son tabbed as COY and POY

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH