Eagles, Arrows earn all-SWBL honors

PREBLE COUNTY — For the first time in five years, Eaton’s girls basketball team had two players earn first-team all-league honors.

Eaton finished 19-6 and reached the district semifinal for a second straight season, while improving its win total by 10 games from the previous season. The Eagles finished third in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division behind regional qualifier Valley View (D-II) and Bellbrook (D-I).

Senior Bailey Shepherd was tabbed a first-team selection for the third straight season. She also eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for her career in the Eagles final home game of the season.

Sophomore point guard Allison Mowen was also selected as a first-team pick by the coaches.

Eaton senior forward Ashley Earley and freshman forward Oliva Baumann were honorable mention selections.

In the Buckeye Division, Preble Shawnee senior Cami Hollon was a first-team selection.

Earning honorable mention status were freshmen Cambpell Jewell and Liv Thompson.

On the boys side, Eaton senior Hunter Frost earned first-team honors in the Southwestern Division.

Juniors Trevor Long and Travis Pittman were honorable mention picks.

In the Buckeye Division, Preble Shawnee senior Sam Agee and junior Bryce Singleton were first team picks.

Seniors Jake Green and Gunner Powers earn honorable mention honors.

Girls

Southwestern Division

First team

Abby Dickson (Valley View), Claire Henson (Valley View), Brookyn Miltenberger (Monroe), Allison Mowen (Eaton), Kylee Neff (Oakwood), Dreann Pryce (Bellbrook), Jordan Rogers (Franklin), Bailey Shepherd (Eaton), Kylee Slone (Monroe), Aubrey Stupp (Valley View).

Honorable mention

Olivia Baumann (Eaton), Alyssa Beckett (Monroe), Madison Earles (Franklin), Ashley Earley (Eaton), Paige Frazier (Monroe), Olivia Grant (Oakwood), Bailyn Kimberlin (Brookville), Lauren Legate (Valley View), Emma Neff (Oakwood), Kayla Paul (Bellbrook), Kailee Ramps (Valley View), Mallory Ross (Brookville), Brooke Stover (Franklin), Bailey Zerby (Bellbrook).

Coach of the Year: Steve Dickson, Valley View

Player of the Year: Aubrey Stupp, Valley View

Buckeye Division

First team

Carli Brown (Waynesville), Leah Butterbaugh (Waynesville), Ella Campbell (Madison), Morgan Grudich (Milton-Union), Cami Hollon (Preble Shawnee), Kaylee Lawson (Carlisle), Kenzi Purkey (Waynesville), Kenzi Saunders (Madison), Caitlyn Stewart (Carlisle), Diamonique Story (Northridge).

Honorble mention

Isabella Casson (Waynesville), Kaylee Dingee (Carlisle), Jayla Gentry (Milton-Union), Savannah Hartmier (Dixie), Campbell Jewell (Preble Shawnee), Ally King (Madison), Leslie Lane (Northridge), Ayanna Mackey (Northridge), Carley McMonigle (Madison), Sidney Morris (Carlisle), Samantha Shell (Dixie), Liv Thompson (Preble Shawnee), Rachel Thompson (Milton-Union), Emma Whitaker (Waynesville).

Coach of the Year: Tony Phillips, Carlisle

Player of the Year: Kenzi Saunders, Madison

Boys

Southwestern Division

First team

Ryan Chew (Bellbrook), AJ Eller (Brookville), JT Ferguson (Valley View), Hunter Frost (Eaton), Sam Jeffers (Monroe), Caden Johnson (Franklin), Zach Minton (Franklin), Noah Rich (Franklin), Darren Rubin (Oakwood), Manny Willis (Brookville).

Honorable mention

Justin Bromagen (Valley View), Troy Coulter (Valley View), Tommy Dafler (Brookville), Will DeBord (Monroe), Collin Deaton (Monroe), Daniel Dominique (Brookville), Will Emrick (Franklin), Braeden Gedeon (Bellbrook), Daniel Hu (Oakwood), Trevor Long (Eaton), Will Maxwell (Oakwood), Gabe Pavlak (Bellbrook), Travis Pittman (Eaton), Rayn Russell (Franklin).

Coach of the Year: Brian Bales, Franklin

Player of the Year: Darren Rubin, Oakwood

Buckeye Division

First team

Sam Agee (Preble Shawnee), Blake Brumbaugh (Milton-Union), Nathan Brumbaugh (Milton-Union), Nolan Burney (Carlisle), Bryce Nolbertowicz (Waynesville), Bryce Singleton (Preble Shawnee), Tristan Sipple (Madison), Darryl Story (Northridge), Kohl Todd (Waynesville), Grant Whisman (Madison).

Honorable mention

Jordan Butt (Dixie), Sam Case (Milton-Union), Jake Edwards (Madison), Cameron Evans (Northridge), Chad Florence (Northridge), Matt Gomia (Madison), Mac Greely (Waynesville), Jake Green (Preble Shawnee), Micah Gross (Carlisle), Drew Huffman (Dixie), Brandon Lavy (Milton-Union), Ryan Papanek (Waynesville), Gunner Powers (Preble Shawnee), Cash Ridinger (Carlisle).

Coach of the Year: Jeff Smith, Madison

Player of the Year: Grant Whisman, Madison

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

