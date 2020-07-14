TVS alum George Holman named to Detroit Mercy All-Decade Men’s Cross Country team

DETROIT — Twin Valley South alum George Holman has been named to the Detroit Mercy Tigers All-Decade Men’s Cross Country Team as a member of the second team.

Holman, a 2010 graduate of Twin Valley South, ran for the Tigers from 2011-14. He was named First Team All-League and First Team All-Conference in 2013 after finishing seventh in the 8k Horizon League Championship with a career-best 26:14.

2014: Shared the team’s Student-Athlete Award… Was part of the scoring five in four events… Helped Detroit win the Horizon League Championship by taking 26th in a career-best 26:04, finishing ahead of Milwaukee’s No. 5 man in the race… Posted a 10k career time of 148th at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship… Clocked a 19:56 for 14th at the season-opening Golden Grizzly Open… Ran 26:29 for 46th at the National Catholic Championship… Was 14th at the Canisius Alumni Classic in 26:32… A member of the Detroit Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and the Horizon League Fall and Spring Academic Honor Rolls… Awarded the Academic Excellence Award for being on the four-year AD’s Honor Roll at the Annual Academic & Athletic Awards Dinner.

2013: Competed in all eight races and posted career lows in the 5k, 8k and 10k… Earned his first-ever conference honor by taking seventh at the 8k Horizon League Championship in a career-best 26:14, giving him First Team All-Conference… Was part of the five runners in the top 150 at the 10k NCAA Great Lakes Regional placing 149th in a personal-record 33:45… His 5k PR was 15:43 for 22nd at the EMU Classic… Ran 26:42 for 43rd at the National Catholic Championship… Clocked a 28:08 in the 5.2-mile Penn State National for 24th…A member of the Detroit Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and the Horizon League Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2012: Came back from a redshirt season to share the Coach’s Award with teammate Ryan Hofsess… Was in the varsity seven in all seven races on the season and ran a PR in every race, finishing as the No. 3 Titan at the Horizon League Championships with a career-best 26:21 for 22nd…He was also the third Titan in at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional clocking a 33:58 in his collegiate 10k debut…Started the year with a 4-mile PR of 20:44 for 21st at the Golden Grizzly Open… A member of the Detroit Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

2011: Redshirt… Made 8k debut at Michigan Intercollegiate Open race running 29:02.

High School (Twin Valley South): 2009 state qualifier in cross country… 2010 state qualifier in the 1600-meter run… Placed ninth in the 1600-meter run in 2011.

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

