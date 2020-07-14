Jerry Snodgrass out as OHSAA executive director

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors President Dan Leffingwell announced Monday night that executive director Jerry Snodgrass was relieved of his duties and that Bob Goldring, senior director of operations, would take over as interim executive director, effective immediately.

Snodgrass had served as executive director since July 2018 and had been involved with the OHSAA for 12 years and had a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator, according to the release.

The OHSAA has not released a reason for Snodgrass’ ouster, though Snodgrass had tweeted to high school coaches as recently as Monday afternoon, so it did not appear that this change in leadership was expected.

In his two years as executive director, Snodgrass developed strong relationships with coaches and administrators in Ohio, evidenced by the flood of support on social media for Snodgrass by coaches and those who had worked with Snodgrass over the years.

Preble Shawnee head coach Dave Maddox said that while he did not have a close relationship with Snodgrass, many people he worked with spoke highly of the impact Snodgrass had on Ohio athletics.

“I don’t know the particulars of what happened, but some of the guys I know that have worked with him, I know they thought a lot of him and he was well-respected,” Maddox said.

With Snodgrass relieved of his duties, the OHSAA will now look towards Goldring to guide them through their search for the next executive director as decisions loom about returning to fall sports in Ohio.

“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”

Goldring previously served as OHSAA acting executive director in mid-March to mid-June of 2016 while Dan Ross, executive director from 2004 to 2018, was on medical leave.

A graduate of Orrville High School in Orrville, Ohio, Goldring holds two degrees from The Ohio State University and joined the OHSAA in the fall of 1995 as a director of information services. He was later promoted to assistant commissioner in June 2005 and became senior director of operation in August 2008.

“I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Goldring said in the press release. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

