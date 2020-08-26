Lady Eagles golf off to hot start

EATON — The Lady Eagles are off to a hot start in their 2020 campaign through the first few matches of the season.

Beginning with the Lady Blazer Invitational at Highland Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 13, the Eagles finished third out of nine teams with a score of 412.

“Eaton was led by senior Ainesleigh Elstro with a score of 90, which was good for second place as an individual,” coach Tim Appledorn said.

Senior Carly Bricker finished 10th with a 104 while Kyla Mize and Alina Fore finished with a 105 and 113, respectively.

“Getting off to a good start was a goal for the team and they accomplished that,” he said.

The following week saw the Lady Eagles participating in four matches in as many days.

They began with a tri-match against Chaminade Julienne and Edgewood at Eaton Country Club on Monday, Aug. 17, which Eaton won with a team score of 195, ahead of Chaminade Julienne’s 204 and Edgewood’s 285.

[Chaminade Julienne] is traditionally a pretty strong team, so beating them is a nice confidence boost for the team,” Appledorn said. “Ainesleigh Elstro was medalist with a 41. Other scores were Carly Bricker with 48, Kyla Mize 50, and Alina Fore [with] 56.”

Tuesday, Eaton traveled to take on the Franklin Wildcats at Franklin Golf Club.

Eaton defeated Franklin in a fifth person score playoff as each team were tied at 190 after the top four scores came in.

“Ainesleigh continued her strong start and was medalist with a 42,” Appledorn said. “Both Carly Bricker and Kyla Mize followed up with 49s and Alina Fore with a 50. Newcomer Macy Wright shot a personal best 56 to beat Franklin’s fifth score of 62 to seal the win.”

Eaton then hosted the Bethel Bees on Wednesday and again came out on top.

“Fatigue set in as the ladies weren’t used to playing that many days competitively,” Appledorn said. “Eaton’s score was 208 to Bethel’s 226. Again, the Eagles were led by Elstro with a 46. Kyla Mize and Carly Bricker had 53s and Alina Fore had 56.

Wrapping up the busy week, the Lady Eagles then traveled to Jamaica Run and faced off against Valley View where Eaton finished the week 5-0 by beating Valley View, 201 to 241.

“Medalist for Eaton was Kyla Mize with 47, followed by Ainesleigh Elstro with 48, Carly Bricker with a 51 and shooting her 2nd personal best in a week Macy Wright with a 55.”

Fore shot a 55 and Karley Kleinberg shot a personal best 61.

The Eagles will take on Valley View at home on Aug. 24, Archbishop Alter on Aug. 26 and National Trail on Aug. 27.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

