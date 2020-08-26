Eaton girls soccer falls 1-0 in season opener to Bethel

EATON — The Eagles girls soccer team suffered a season-opening 1-0 loss at the hands of Bethel on Saturday, Aug. 22.

“Tough opening loss,” coach Michael Bacher said. “Very exciting to get out and play tonight, however it looked like each other’s first completions of the year.”

He said that it looked rough for either team to gain possession or to link any passes together. Everybody’s legs appeared to be tired as well, which Bacher said resulting in a lot of “kickball” play.

Eaton survived an early scare just 15 minutes in after a penalty kick was awarded to Bethel after being fouled by Eaton in the box.

“[Senior] goalkeeper Bella Hurd made a fantastic save to keep it 0-0 at the half,” Bacher said.

20 minutes into the second half, a bad clearance by the Eagles led to a Bethel striker getting though the back line and crossing to the far post where another Bethel striker was, resulting in the only goal of the game for either team.

The Eagles will move on to their first conference game against Oakwood on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

