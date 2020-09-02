Eaton boys golf experiencing early season struggles

EATON — After early season losses to Carlisle and Bellbrook, the Eaton boys golf team looked to rebound against a full slate of SWBL matches this past week.

On Aug. 24, Eaton competed in a close 185-183 loss against the Franklin Wildcats.

“Losing by two strokes was a tough result after putting together our best team score of the season,” coach Derek Lucas said.

Travis Pittman led the Eagles with a 38, followed by Henry Kochensparger with a 43, Kameron Sandifer with a 45, Derek McCoy-Dudas with a 59, Ty Crammer with a 60 and Jacob Erbaugh with a 77.

”Our top guys played well and set the pace for the team,” Lucas said. “Pittman’s 38 is his best round this year and really shows his hard work paying off. His struggles over the summer are long gone and he is back in the groove. Kochensparger and Sandifer battled throughout the round to finish in the mid-40’s. Derek McCoy-Dudas showed great improvement with his 59. This is his best round to date.”

Tuesday, Aug. 25 saw another loss for the Eagles, this time against Oakwood 194-166 at the Dayton Country Club.

“Overall, a 194 at Dayton Country Club is a great accomplishment,” Lucas said. “I was very proud of how we played as a team.”

Kochensparger led Eaton this time around with a 42, followed by Pittman with a 45, Sandifer with a 49, McCoy-Dudas with a 58, Crammer with a 59 and Erbaugh with a 64.

“Kochensparger’s 42 was a great score at DCC. He played very well and really gained confidence from the match,” Lucas said. “His 45 at NCR and 42 at DCC are great scores on top-notch courses. McCoy-Dudas continues to improve each round and again posted a career low. Pittman’s 45 was a grind as he didn’t have his best swing throughout the round, but managed to keep it together.”

The Eagles took on Monroe on Thursday, Aug. 27, resulting in a 194-157 loss to the Hornets.

“This round was a grind,” Lucas said. “We hopped out of the van and stepped on the first tee so our guys were trying to find a groove the entire round. I thought we battled well but we all struggled to find confidence throughout the round.”

Pittman and Kochensparger led Eaton with scores of 42 , followed by Sandifer with 57, Crammer with 58, McCoy-Dudas with 69 and Erbaugh with 77.

“Pittman and Kochensparger set the pace while Crammer put together his lowest round of the year,” Lucas said.

The Eagles faced Waynesville on Sept. 1 and will take on Preble Shawnee on Sept. 3.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles