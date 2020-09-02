Eaton splits opening matches

EATON — Eaton’s volleyball season got off to a good start as the Eagles split their first two matches of the season.

The Eagles began their season with a loss in straight sets to St. Henry on Tuesday, Aug. 25

Each of the three sets began close as Eaton stayed with St. Henry, but the Eagles would begin to trail as the sets went on.

“I think as we moved through the match we kind of lost our fire a little bit,” coach Parker Fields said. “We passed the ball pretty sloppy. Communication kind of dropped and I felt like we got tentative when we were attacking the ball.”

One area where St. Henry outplayed Eaton was in its blocking ability, as the Eagles had trouble contending with St. Henry’s block, and Fields said it changed the momentum of the match.

“We went in to cover the block, we just didn’t expect for them to block it back the way that they were blocking it back,” he said. “You know, there was some good rallies and I think there’s a lot that we can take away from this match, but, you know, blocking is a complete game changer and we just weren’t ready for those balls to come back at us.”

Additionally, the Eagles had seven service errors, which Fields said will eventually make you pay.

“I think a big difference in set one was that we had about seven service errors, three net violations, and I think that completely changed the momentum at the beginning of the match,” he said.

Sophomore Olivia Baumann led Eaton with nine kills and added 10 digs, an ace and a block while senior Libby Giffen led with 14 digs and five kills of her own.

Sophomore Bailey Jerdon assisted on 12 kills and senior Claire Sorrell picked up 12 digs on the night. Senior Carsyn Lammers added eight assists as well.

“This group, we’re good,” Fields said. “I think we’re going to be pretty strong. I think that we’re probably still the favorite to win our league.”

The focus then shifted to Oakwood, where the Eagles responded with a straight sets win of their own on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Sets one and three saw Eaton win in dominant fashion, and while set two was closer, the Eagles still came out on top.

Giffen and junior Jenna Ditmer led the Eagles with seven kills each while Sorrell added a team-high 20 digs.

Lammers finished with 18 assists while Baumann and Jerdon each added six kills and six assists.

