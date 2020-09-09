Eaton beats Preble Shawnee 5-0

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee (4-3, 3-1 SWBL) hosted Eaton (9-1, 3-0 SWBL) for a matchup between these inter-county rivals which saw the Eagles came out on top 5-0 without a single lost set on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“In continuing with tradition, Eaton traveled to Preble Shawnee to play the Arrows in the only cross-county rivalry for tennis given that they are the only two schools to offer the sport in the county,” Eaton coach John Hitchcock said. “No matter the differences of teams, this is usually a nice match to play if nothing else for the proximity of the two schools. It’s easy on the kids, parents, and coaches. Despite Eaton being the favorite, Shawnee came ready to play.”

In first singles, Eaton sophomore Macy Hitchcock won over Shawnee’s Michelle Bulach 6-0, 6-0.

Second singles saw Eaton senior Sophia Murphy earn a 6-1, 6-1 win over Arrow Zoey Collins, the only match where Shawnee picked up a game in each set.

“I wouldn’t expect anything else. Shawnee competed like they always do,” Hitchcock said. “They didn’t hand us anything and made sure we earned each court. They’ve had some strong tennis players of their own recently so they weren’t intimidated by anything we had.”

Eaton junior Grace Murphy delivered another win at third singles, 6-0, 6-0 over Shawnee’s Grace Koelblin.

First doubles Eaton seniors Tess Murphy and Erika Wilkinson won over Shawnee’s Maggie Montgomery and Kylie Gadd 6-0, 6-1, while second doubles Eaton juniors Anna Kramer and Haneet Kang won over Arrows Maya Davidson and Pippa Clark 6-0, 6-0.

“They all kind of went as expected,” Hitchcock said. “Our girls came out with a disappointing loss [against Mason], so I think they were ready to get that taste out of their mouth and they came out with pretty much strong, quick finish. Some courts had a few errors we need to get cleaned up down the road, but all in all they kind of handled their business and did what they had to do.”

Preble Shawnee coach Jaime Ranly said Eaton was tough, and that they have some great players.

“I think our ladies still played their game,” she said. “They played their hearts out. They hustled for the ball. So, overall, I’m proud of how they played. We’ll into the rest of the week practicing. We have some things to work on, but definitely they gave it their all and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”

Earlier in the season, Preble Shawnee picked up wins against Franklin, Waynesville, Dixie and Northridge as well as losses against Milton-Union and Valley View.

The Eagles have gotten off to a hot start in 2020 with wins against Monroe, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Bellbrook, Franklin, Preble Shawnee, Alter, Chaminade Julienne and Ursuline Academy as well as a first place finish at the Schroeder Invitational.

Eaton will play next against Valley View on Sept. 10 while the Arrows will return to the courts next on Sept. 17 against Middletown Madison.

Eagles off to 9-1 start; Shawnee is 4-3

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

