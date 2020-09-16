Eaton takes 1st at Valley View, Fenwick; Trail boys gets 4th at Brookville

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton swept the Valley View Invitational and picked up another first place girls finish at the Fenwick Invitational while the National Trail girls earned a fourth place finish at the Brookville Invitational this past week.

Valley View Invitational

Eaton took home first place finishes for the girls and boys team scores at the Valley View Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

For the girls, the Eagles finished in first out of 12 teams with a team score of 29, ahead of Talawanda (58), Franklin (104), Valley View (110) and Finneytown (143).

Individual girls finishes include:

2nd – Lauren Guiley 20:15; 4th – Kiera Elliott 22:35; 5th – Kailie Hewitt 22:40; 8th – Rylie Haynes 23:20; 10th – Cari Metz 23:22; 12th – Stephanie Gibson 23:26; 17th – Ali Schmidt 25:03; 18th – Rachel Buckler 25:20; 31st – Alli Mowen 28:02; 39th – Katy Rich 30:15; 42nd – Grace Risner 30:34.

“The girls team took charge of their race early on and never backed off,” Eaton coach Randy McKinney said. “We had a nice team pack. Six runners in the top 12 places was a real nice team race.”

The boys also took home a first place finish with a team score of 55, ahead of Talawanda (64), Franklin (71), Valley View (83) and Dixie (85).

“The boys team also ran a nice team race with several of the guys picking their races up from the previous meet at Talawanda,” McKinney said. “Our experience runners are showing a lot of leadership and are doing a great job encouraging the younger ‘rookie’ members of the team.”

Individual boys finishes include:

1st – Jack Bortel 17:28; 3rd – Kolby Hamilton 18:05; 14th – Austin Kopf 19:24; 22nd – James Baker 20:01; 23rd – Bradley Gifford 20:02; 39th – Logan Cottle 21:32; 43rd – Cole Hauser 21:51; 44th – Jaxon Roth 22:01; 52nd – Nick Laycox 22:37; 55th – Dominic Isaacs 22:41; 56th – Charles Kochensparger 22:48.

“Both the girls and boys teams ran solid team races on what was one of the hottest races I can remember in all my years of coaching,” McKinney said. “At race time with the humidity it was around 98 degrees. Thankfully, much of the course was through the woods.”

Preble Shawnee and Tri-County North also participated in the Valley View Invitational with the Shawnee girls taking home a sixth place team finish with a score of 159.

Individual girls finishes include:

22nd – Hannah Myers 26:13 (PS); 25th – Mary Craig 26:56 (TCN); 33rd – Caiden Duskey 28:41 (PS); 47th – Tara Halpin 31:41 (PS); 48th – Page House 31:57 (PS); 53rd – Abigail Smeltzer 32:32 (TCN); 54th – Jolene Bendle 33:50 (PS)

For the boys, Tri-County North finished sixth with a team score of 178 and Preble Shawnee finished eighth with 240.

Individual boys finishes include:

24th – Jonathon Landis 20:09 (TCN); 29th – Case Roell 20:37 (PS); 42nd – Hunter Pahl 21:47 (TCN); 53rd – Darryn Shellabarger 22:38 (TCN); 59th – Robbie Quinn 23:01 (TCN); 60th – Aaron Shellabarger 23:08 (TCN); 66th – Austin Tackett 24:35 (PS); 67th – Reese Horn 24:40 (TCN); 75th – Dakota Timmons 26:20 (TCN); 76th – Taylor Bradley 26:24 (PS); 83rd Kaleb Mabry 29:02 (PS); 88th – Jushua Tubbs 31:01 (PS); 92nd – Ben Singleton 35:36 (TCN).

Fenwick Invitational

After a hot Valley View Invitational, the Eagles competed once again on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Fenwick Invitational where the girls took home another first place finish.

The Eaton girls finished with a team score of 31, ahead of Dayton Christian (66), Fenwick (77), Alter (83) and Badin (101).

Individual girls finishes include:

1st – Lauren Guiley 20:19; 3rd – Kiera Elliott 21:34; 4th – Kailie Hewitt 21:55; 11th – Cari Metz 23:18; 12th – Stephanie Gibson 23:34; 15th – Ali Schmidt 24:00; 18th – Cami McCloud 24:31; 28th – Rachel Buckler 26:15; 41st – Alli Mowen 28:36; 45th – Katy Rich 30:42.

“The Lady Eagles also had a very solid team performance capturing their second team title in a four day period,” McKinney said. “The girls dominated the field of team and individual competition from the starting line all the way through the finish line. Placing five in the top 12 and seven in the top 18 places allowed the girls to easily dominate the meet.”

The Eaton boys finished fourth at Fenwick with a team score of 99, ahead of Alter (148) and behind St. Xavier (97), Bethel (70) and Milford (41) in the field of 11 teams.

“A very solid team and individual performance by all the boys,” McKinney said. “They were focused and ready to race – we made great progress as a team with this meet.”

3rd – Jack Bortel 17:29; 6th – Kolby Hamilton 17:41; 22nd – Austin Kopf 18:40; 30th – Bradley Gifford 18:58; 42nd – Logan Cottle 19:16; 43rd – Cole Hauser 19:19; 54th – Jaxon Roth 20:26; 58th – James Baker 20:54; 69th – Dominic Isaacs 22:06.

Brookville Invitational

National Trail, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South all participated in the Brookville Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12.

In the Division B Boys 5,000 Meter Run Finals, Tri-County North finished eighth with a team score of 234 followed by Preble Shawnee in ninth with a 237.

Individual boys finishes include:

6th – Aaron Cole 18:23 (TVS); 10th – Ethan Murphy 18:32 (NT); 38th – Case Roell 20:11 (PS); 39th – Jonathon Landis 20:15 (TCN); 51st – Joel Hunt 20:39 (NT); 54th – Lee Swafford 20:46 (TVS); 58th – Caleb Gilland 20:56 (NT); 63rd – Brayden Childers 21:26 (TVS); 66th – Austin Tackett 21:42 (PS); 68th – Hunter Pahl 21:54 (TCN); 74th – Taylor Bradley 22:36 (PS); 75th – Aaron Shellabarger 22:41 (TCN); 79th – Robbie Quinn 23:02 (TCN); 84th – Reese Horn 24:26 (TCN); 86th – Drake Carrell 24:52 (NT); 92nd – Elliot Voge 26:34 (TVS); 94th – Kaleb Mabry 29:48 (PS); 95th – Jushua Tubbs 31:42 (PS); 96th – Ben Singleton 32:50 (TCN).

In the Division B Girls 5,000 Meter Run Finals, National Trail finished fourth with a team score of 92 and Preble Shawnee earned an eighth place finish with a 188.

Individual girls finishes include:

9th – Molly Skinner 22:15 (NT); 16th – Hannah Myers 23:27 (PS); 17th – Ashlynne Osborne 23:45 (NT); 21st – Gretchen Murphy 24:23 (NT); 24th – Halle Osborne 24:46 (NT); 30th – Emma Johnson 25:52 (NT); 31st – Mary Craig 25:58 (TCN); 33rd – Paige Lee 26:00 (NT); 36th – Maddie Harrison 26:17 (NT); 45th – Caiden Duskey 26:55 (PS); 46th – Lauren Murphy 27:12 (NT); 50th – Tara Halpin 27:20 (PS); 51st – Abigail Smeltzer 27:26 (TCN); 53rd – Isabella Mills 27:44 (TVS); 58th – Lynnlee Voge 31:09 (TVS); 59th – Paige House 31:17 (PS); 61st Jolene Bendle 32:57 (PS).

Tri-County North senior Abigail Smeltzer runs during the Brookville Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Tri-County North, Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South also ran at Brookville

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

