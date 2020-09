EATON — The Eagles hosted the Franklin Wildcats for a straight sets victory 25/9, 25/7, 25/4 on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Sophomore Olivia Baumann led the Eagles with seven kills while senior Carsyn Lammers had a team-high 19 assists and 10 aces.

Senior Claire Sorrell added 11 digs and six aces.

The Eagles played Clinton Massie on Monday, Sept. 14, at Valley View on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and will play at Preble Shawnee on Thursday, Sept. 17.

