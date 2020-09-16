Lady Blazers suffer 249-212 loss to Bethel

NEW PARIS — After a three-week layoff, the Lady Blazers traveled to Homestead Golf Course to face the Bethel Bees in a 249-212 loss on Thursday, Sept, 10.

Senior captain Caitlin Gilland led the way for the Blazers with a 48, followed by Katelyn Hines with a 50 and Avery Rutan with a 57.

Senior Mary Welz, playing in her first varsity match, scored a 94.

The Lady Blazers previously this season had a 209-201 loss to Northeastern and earned a fifth place finish at the Covington Invitational with a team score of 440.

The Blazers played at undefeated Fort Loramie on Monday, Sept. 14.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles