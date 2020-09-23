Preble Shawnee wins doubleheader against Union County

CAMDEN — The Preble Shawnee soccer teams completed an evening sweep of Union County on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Boys survive late scare from Union County 5-4

The Preble Shawnee boys soccer team took care of Union County 5-4, but it didn’t come without some nerves near the end of the game.

The Arrows got on the scoreboard first after senior Matthew Bell converted on a penalty kick after a Union County penalty on a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead at 27:26 in the first half.

Just over a minute later, Union County responded with a goal after Shawnee’s goalkeeper bobbled a save, taking advantage to put the ball into the net to tie things up at 26:14.

Junior Eliot Feck added another goal for the Arrows at 23:58, but Union County responded right back at 18:17, sneaking the ball around the inside of the goalkeeper to keep things tied at 2.

It was a physical goal as a Shawnee player got pushed down prior to the score, and overall, it was a physical game as yellow cards were handed out on both teams.

“I preach to them that regardless of how physical of kids, we always keep our composure, keep our heads,” coach Jason Lucy said. “I have three rules and the kids all know them: you don’t embarrass me, you don’t embarrass the family, you don’t embarrass school. So, they kind of keep that in mind.

As the clock began to wind down in the first half, a pass was crossed in front of Union County’s goal which was collected and scored by Feck, his second of the game, to give Shawnee the 3-2 lead at 4:19.

Just 26 seconds later, senior Korbin Hitte-Huff worked past Union County’s goalkeeper to add another goal and make it 4-2 in favor of the Arrows as the half came to an end.

As the second half began, freshman Case Roell scored again for Shawnee within the first two minutes to give the Arrows a seemingly insurmountable 5-2 lead.

“From what I saw, from what I feel, we possessed the game, we did things that we’ve worked on, working the ball in and out. I was pleased,” Lucy said. “Even though the score might not have shown it but yeah, as far as an overall game, I was pleased.”

The second half continued on with Shawnee spending most of their time on Union County’s half of the field, but the Patriots persisted.

With 6:03 remaining, Union County scored to cut the deficit, and added another goal two minutes later to make it a one-goal game with 4:01 remaining.

It was a tense last few minutes as the Patriots had multiple shot attempts, but sophomore Avery Caudill saved each of the remaining shots that were sent his way to hold off Union County for the 5-4 win.

“With having 22 kids, I try to get everybody in,” Lucy said. “We had a comfortable lead but yeah, when it got 5-4, we turned around we put the starters back in.”

With the win against Union County and losses to Eaton (6-0, Sept. 17) and Legacy Christian (11-0, Sept. 19), the Arrows move to 5-5 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.

Near the halfway point of the season, Lucy said that he feels good about where the team is at.

“To be honest, I think we can play with anybody our caliber,” he said. “Our three losses came from Waynesville, Newton and Milton-Union and from what I saw last night, Milton-Union just beat Waynesville, so there’s top two dogs in the conference.”

The boys played against Legacy Christian Academy on Saturday, Sept. 19, against Carlisle on Monday, Sept. 21 and at Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 22. They will take the field next against Milton-Union on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Girls dominate Union County 8-0 on Senior Night

The outcome was never in question Wednesday night as the Preble Shawnee girls soccer team executed a barrage of goals against Union County for the 8-0 win.

Freshman Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett scored the opening goal at 35:35, taking advantage after Union County’s goalkeeper bobbled a save and put it back on the ground.

Less than five minutes later, senior Rylee Horrigan scored at 30:56, and she struck again at 29:31, moving into the box and crossing it to the outside of the goalkeeper and sneaking it inside the goal, giving the Arrows a 3-0 lead 11 minutes into the game.

“I thought we still passed well, we still defended well, even though they didn’t pose a lot of threats offensively,” coach Jeff Stiver said.

Shawnee scored consistently throughout the rest of the game, finishing 8-0 as junior Gracie Lovely and freshman Hannah Wilson both added a goal while freshman Jaelynn Whisman, Horrigan and Mondello-Garrett all finished with two goals.

The one thing Stiver said the Arrows can improve on from this game is mixing up their shot selection.

“If there’s anything I wasn’t happy with, is that we we knew [Union County’s goalkeeper] can catch the ball,” he said. “I mean, she’s a stud of a softball player. She can catch and we kicked a lot of balls right at her. I would have liked to have seen us mix it up a little bit more offensively.”

Stiver said that it’s always nice to get a win on Senior Night, and as the Arrows look toward the second half of the season, he’s hoping to get their full lineup back.

“We’ve not even had really a chance to get what we thought was our lineup out there, so I’m just hoping that we can get our team intact over maybe the last eight games with the injuries and the sickness that we’ve had,” he said.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Arrows began a stretch of seven games in 10 days. Shawnee lost to Eaton 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 17 and won against Legacy Christian 6-0 on Saturday, Sept. 19. They took on Carlisle on Monday, Sept. 21 and Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 22, heading on the road next against Milton-Union on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Preble Shawnee freshman Case Roell moves past a Union County defender during Shawnee's game against Union County on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Shawnee won 5-4. Preble Shawnee freshman Cooper Roell works down the sideline during Shawnee's game against Union County on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Shawnee won 5-4. From left to right, Preble Shawnee seniors Skiler Hedge, Brooke Dalton, Jacy Johnson and Rylee Horrigan celebrate Senior Night before Shawnee's game against Union County on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Shawnee won 8-0. Preble Shawnee senior captain Rylee Horrigan prepares for a shot on goal during Shawnee's game against Union County on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Shawnee won 8-0.

Boys win 5-4; girls win 8-0 on Senior Night

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

