Eaton beats Preble Shawnee in straight sets

CAMDEN — Eaton (6-3, 4-1 SWBL) went on the road to defeat Preble Shawnee (5-3, 3-1 SWBL) in straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 17.

After a runaway first set by the Eagles 25-14, the Arrows were able to closely contest the remaining sets but were unable to pull off a win, dropping the second and third sets 25-21.

Sophomore Olivia Baumann led the Eagles with 13 kills and added 10 digs.

Sophomore Bailey Jerdon had a team-high 15 assists for the Eagles in addition to four digs and three aces.

Senior Claire Sorrell had 17 digs in the middle of the court.

The Arrows played Valley View on Saturday, Sept. 19, Carlise on Monday, Sept. 21 and at Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 22. They will play at Milton-Union on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The Eagles played at Lehman Catholic on Monday, Sept. 21 and against Brookville on Tuesday, Sept. 22. A big matchup looms on the road against Bellbrook on Thursday, Sept. 24.

25-14, 25-21, 25-21 victory by Eagles to move to 6-3 on season

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles