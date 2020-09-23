Isaacs leads strong week for North boys soccer

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North sophomore Jackson Isaacs led the Panthers boys soccer team to a pair of wins this past week.

During North’s game against Northeastern on Monday, Sept. 14, Isaacs notched his first career hat trick, finishing with four goals in North’s 5-1 win over the Jets.

Later that week, against Union County on Saturday, Sept. 19, Isaacs dominated again, scoring another hat trick for the Panthers, his second in six days.

“Man, two hat tricks in a week. It feels great, but I know there is a lot more work to do,” Isaacs said. “I know I couldn’t have done it by myself. Big thanks to my teammates, coaches and family for the help and support.”

He finished with three goals and an assist in the 5-3 victory for North.

“Jackson Isaacs had a heck of a week this past week,” coach Dylan Hemmerich said.

His totals for the week were seven goals and one assist.

With the two wins last week, North moves to 3-8 on the season. They will take the field next against Twin Valley South on Thursday, Sept. 24.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

