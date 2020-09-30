Eaton upsets Franklin; North, South fall

PREBLE COUNTY — As the end of the regular season approaches, Eaton picked up a big win over Franklin as Tri-County North and Twin Valley South both fell this past weekend.

National Trail (2-2) was set to take on Ansonia last weekend, but the game was canceled after positive COVID-19 tests at National Trail High School.

Eaton (2-3) outlasts Franklin at home 7-0

The Eagles picked up their second win of the season as they outlasted the Franklin Wildcats in a tough, gritty game.

“The Franklin game is always a tough, physical game,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “We felt this year we were capable of playing just as, if not more physical than them. The biggest factor though would be discipline. Two physical teams, usually the one that is more disciplined is going to come out on top. And I think we were a little more disciplined than they were overall.”

The Eagles got off to a good start after a tipped pass by senior Carson Shafer led to an interception by senior Cameron Lewis, and on the first play of the ensuing drive, senior Dawson Blaylock hit senior Trevor Long for a 28-yard passing touchdown to give Eaton the 7-0 lead.

Franklin had chances in the game, but fumbles, fourth down stops by Eaton and blocked field goals kept them in check in the first half as the teams largely traded punts.

“Going into [the] half we were in a good place but disappointed about some missed opportunities on offense,” Davis said.

After dueling punts to open the half, Eaton found themselves backed up deep in its own territory.

A punt protection breakdown nearly cost the Eagles, but they were able to get the ball out of the endzone.

Eaton would go on to stop Franklin on their next two drives, making pivotal plays on fourth down to stop the Wildcats.

A missed field goal by Eaton gave the Wildcats a chance to score as the clock winded down, but Eaton forced another punt and were able to convert a fourth down and run out the clock.

“Big win [against a] good opponent. We played much closer to a complete game,” Davis said. “We still had some foolish penalties and too many missed assignments, but it was a nice win.”

The Eagles will head on the road to face Valley View this week on Friday, Oct. 2.

North (3-2) blanked by Covington 26-0

After a good start to the season, Tri-County North was overpowered by the Covington Buccs in a tough home matchup.

The Buccs struck first in the second quarter, taking a 6-0 lead before scoring 20 more points in the second half to close things out.

North junior Luke Eby led the Panthers with 82 rushing yards.

On defense, seniors Wyatt Royer and Braeden Rike led the team with nine tackles, and senior Cooper Cole added three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior Mark Heltsley had an interception.

North will play host to Ansonia this Friday.

South (0-5) outmatched against Fort Loramie 64-0

Twin Valley South continued its struggles on Friday as the undefeated, visiting Fort Loramie Redskins dominated the Panthers 64-0.

South will host Bradford this Friday.

Eaton junior Aiden Williams takes a handoff during Eaton’s game against Franklin on Friday, Sept. 25. Eaton won 7-0. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/web1_Eaton_Franklin_FB.jpg Eaton junior Aiden Williams takes a handoff during Eaton’s game against Franklin on Friday, Sept. 25. Eaton won 7-0. Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald

Trail’s game vs. Ansonia canceled due to COVID-19 positives

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

